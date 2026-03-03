The best upcoming anime in March 2026, and where you can watch them
March 2026 is shaping up to be a massive month for the anime community, serving a variety of genres. Upcoming anime highlights include JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Link Click, Wind Breaker, and Rooster Fighter. Fans n catch these highly anticipated series on major platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, or cinematic releases in Japanese and global theatrical releases.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Upcoming anime in March 2026
- Wind Breaker Season 2 (2 March)
- Link Click (5 March)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continuation (6 March)
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 continuation (6 March)
- Beastars: Final Season, Part 2 (7 March)
- Paris ni Saku Étoile (13 March)
- Rooster Fighter (15 March)
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run (19 March)
- Mononoke the Movie: Hebigami (20 March)
- Assassination Classroom: Minna no Jikan (20 March)
- What is the next big anime?
- What new anime came out recently?
- Which new anime on Netflix should I watch this month?
Key takeaways
- The long-awaited JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run debuts on 19 March 2026.
- The emotional conclusion of Beastars: Final Season Part 2 drops on 21 March 2026, wrapping up Legoshi's journey.
- Fan-favorite series like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen continue their runs across Crunchyroll and Netflix.
Upcoming anime in March 2026
March 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the community, serving as the bridge between the winter and spring seasons. Below is the definitive lineup of the most significant releases scheduled for March 2026, including their premiere dates and streaming homes.
Title
Release date
Where to watch
Wind Breaker Season 2
2 March 2026
Netflix, Crunchyroll
Link Click Season 3
5 March 2026
Crunchyroll, Bilibili
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continuation
6 March 2026
Crunchyroll, Prime Video
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 continuation
6 March 2026
Crunchyroll, Netflix
Beastars Final Season Part 2
7 March 2026
Netflix
Paris ni Saku Étoile
13 March 2026
Theatres (Japan)
Rooster Fighter
15 March 2026
Adult Swim, Hulu, Disney+
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run
19 March 2026
Netflix
Monoke the Movie: Hebigami
20 March 2026
Theatres (Japan)
Assassination Classroom: Minna no Jikan
20 March 2026
Theatres (Japan)
Wind Breaker Season 2 (2 March)
- Genre: Action, adventure, martial arts, school
- Studio: CloverWorks
- Director: Toshifumi Akai
- Leading voice cast: Ryota Suzuki, Ausna Tomari, Yohei Matsuoka
- Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Wind Breaker is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Satoru Nii and directed by Toshifumi Akai. The anime series premiered on Netflix on 2 March 2026, following its initial success.
Wind Breaker follows Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who enters Furin High School from out of town. Haruka is only interested in fighting his way to the top. However, he soon discovers the students in his school are not just thugs; they are "Bofurin," the town's shield against outside threats.
Link Click (5 March)
- Genre: Action, drama, fantasy
- Studio: Studio LAN
- Director: Li Haoling
- Leading voice cast: Su Shangqing, Yang Tianziang, Li Shimeng
- Where to watch: Bilibili, Crunchyroll
Link Click Season 3 is a highly anticipated new anime series set to premiere on 5 March 2026 on Crunchyroll and Bilibili. The new season is expected to run for 24 episodes, split into two parts over the coming year. The series is produced by Studio LAN and directed by Li Haoling.
Link Click Season 3 continues the story of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang as they deal with the dangerous fallout of their past time-travelling missions. The duo is joined by Jae Lee, a skilled detective investigating supernatural phenomena in the mysterious city of Guidu. As the trio faces new enemies, the stakes are higher, promising to reveal the layers of Lu Guang's enigmatic origins.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continuation (6 March)
- Genre: Adventure, dark fantasy, supernatural
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Goshozono
- Leading voice cast: Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, Yuma Uchida
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Prime Video
The supernatural phenomenon Jujutsu Kaisen continues its dominance through March 2026 with Season 3. This installation dives deep into the high-stakes "Culling Game" arc. The deadly battle royale is orchestrated by Kenjaku that forces Yuji Itadori and his allies into a series of brutal, sorcery-filled colonies.
New episodes air weekly, with fans able to catch them on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video in most regions. As the season progresses through March, viewers can expect the introduction of new characters, such as Hiromi Higuruma, and the return of fan-favourites facing impossible odds.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 continuation (6 March)
- Genre: Adventure, fantasy, drama, shonen
- Studio: Madhouse
- Director: Tomoya kitagawa
- Leading voice cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Kana Ichinose, Chiaki Kobayashi
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The wait for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 English dub will finally end with its Crunchyroll premiere on 6 February 2026. Picking up right where the First Class Mage Exam concluded, the new season follows Frieren, Fern, and Stark as they venture into the Northern Plateau.
In a shift from the first season, the second season has only 10 episodes. Despite the shorter length, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End remains a world-class production that turned the series into a global phenomenon. This season also sees a change in leadership, with film director Tomoya Kitagawa taking over from Keiichiro Saito.
Beastars: Final Season, Part 2 (7 March)
- Genre: Drama, psychological, mystery
- Studio: Studio Orange
- Director: Shinichi Matsumi
- Leading voice cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi
- Where to watch: Netflix
The long-running saga of Legoshi and his society of herbivores and carnivores is finally reaching its climax in Beastars Final Season, Part 2. Legoshi faces his ultimate test against the violent criminal Melon, whose psychological manipulations threaten to collapse the world's fragile social order.
Produced by the CG masters at Studio Orange, the finale promises a visual spectacle that is as emotionally heavy as it is stunning. Movie director Shinichi Matsumi emphasised the depth of this conclusion in a recent production update. Fans can catch this series on Netflix starting from 7 March 2026.
Paris ni Saku Étoile (13 March)
- Genre: Historical drama, slice of life
- Studio: Arvo Animation
- Director: Goro Taniguchi
- Leading voice cast: Ami Touma, Lina Arashi
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan)
Paris ni Saku Étoile is one of the anime movies set to premiere on 13 March 2026 across theatres in Japan. Set in early 20th-century Paris during the Belle Époque, this film follows two Japanese girls, Fujiko and Chizuru, as they pursue their dreams in the "City of Light."
Fujiko aspires to become a painter, while Chizuru seeks to become a ballerina. Chizuru is struggling to reconcile her artistic passion with her traditional samurai lineage. Goro Taniguchi directs the show, which features characters voiced by Japanese actresses Ami Touma and Lina Arashi.
Rooster Fighter (15 March)
- Genre: Action, comedy, supernatural
- Studio: SANZIGEN
- Director: Daisuke Suzuki
- Leading voice cast: Kenta Miyake, Patrick Seitz, Mariko Honda, Luci Christian
- Where to watch: Adult Swim, Hulu, and Disney+
Rooster Fighter is a Japanese series set to make its massive television debut on 14 March 2026 as part of the Adult Swim Toonami block. Fans who prefer streaming can catch the show on Disney+ and Hulu starting 15 March 2026. The highly anticipated series features a powerhouse production team led by film director Daisuke Suzuki and screenwriter Hiroshi Seko.
Rooster Fighter follows a brave bird with the soul of a legendary samurai. It is a unique blend of high-octane action and comedy. If you are tracking the top highlights for March 2026, this series is a standout pick.
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run (19 March)
- Genre: Action, supernatural, adventure
- Studio: David Production
- Directors: Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideya Takahashi
- Leading voice cast: Daman Mills, Kaiji Tang, Damien Haas
- Where to watch: Netflix
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is an upcoming anime set to air in the U.S. in March 2026. The series is set in 1890 and centers on a massive cross-continent horse race across North America with a $50 million prize on the line.
Steel Ball Run follows Johnny Joestar, a former prodigy jockey who has lost the use of his legs. He joins forces with the enigmatic Gyro Zeppeli, a man who wields mysterious "Steel Balls". The two must navigate a race filled with supernatural threats and deep-seated political conspiracies.
Mononoke the Movie: Hebigami (20 March)
- Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery
- Studio: EOTA
- Director: Kenji Nakamura
- Leading voice cast: Hiroshi Kamiya
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan)
Hebigami, translated as The Snake God, is the second film in the new Mononoke trilogy. The series sees the return of the enigmatic Medicine Seller to the Ooku of Edo Castle.
Following the first instalment, Hebigami focuses on a vengeful spirit haunting the imperial women's quarters. It continues Medicine Seller's current theatrical journey, building toward the trilogy's eventual conclusion. Fans will enjoy Hebigami, as it promises to be a visual masterpiece for those seeking a psychological horror experience.
Assassination Classroom: Minna no Jikan (20 March)
- Genre: Action, comedy, school
- Studio: Lerche
- Director: Masaki Kitamura
- Leading voice cast: Jun Fukuyama, Mai Fuchigami
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan)
Minna no Jikan (Everyone's Time) is a new addition to the Assassination Classroom series as they celebrate their 10th anniversary. The franchise adapts "untold stories" from the original manga. The Minna no Jikan's episodes covers events omitted during the initial TV broadcast.
The original Japanese voice stars Jun Fukuyama and Mai Fuchigami return to voice the iconic yellow teacher and his student, Nagisa. Whether you catch it as a theatrical release or stream it, this anniversary special serves as the perfect way to round out the series' legacy.
What is the next big anime?
The most anticipated release in March 2026 is undoubtedly JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. It is widely considered a masterpiece of the franchise, and it's set to premiere on 19 March 2026 on Netflix.
What new anime came out recently?
Fans have seen a new anime lineup recently, including Wind Breaker Season 2, B. King, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Additionally, the return of fan favourites shows like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2, and Oshi no Ko Season 3 have come out.
Which new anime on Netflix should I watch this month?
Netflix will premiere several animated shows, including Aside from Steel Ball Run, Beastars, and Wind Breaker Season 2. Other shows will continue to air through March, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2.
Upcoming anime in March 2026 offers a perfect blend of high-stakes action and deep, narrative-driven conclusions. With the upcoming new titles schedule looking more packed than ever, fans should ensure their streaming subscriptions are ready for a month of non-stop entertainment.
Legit.ng published a post about upcoming anime in February 2026. February 2026 had an exciting anime lineup of new and continuing shows. The month featured various genres, from dark reboots to martial arts sequels.
February 2026 anime releases include Duel Masters LOST, The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie, BKing, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. You can watch these titles in cinemas or stream them on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and YouTube. Discover more about the anime, released in February 2026.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.