A clip of one of BBNaija Soma and Angel's fans crying has surfaced online, and some people are unhappy with it

In the recording, the shipper wept bitterly and stated that she couldn't believe her favourites were no longer together

She prayed to God so that the news would not be true and warned the reality stars to stop it if they were playing a prank on their fans

Some BBNaija All Stars Soma and Angel shippers are heartbroken over the crash of their favourite ship. A female shipper made a recording to express her dismay and frustration over the development.

According to her, she cannot believe the tale is accurate. She stated it was like she was dreaming and begged to be awakened.

BBBNaija Soma and Angels fan breaks down in tears. Photo Credit @soma_apex/@theangeljbsmith

Fan prays for BBN Soma and Angel's relationship not to crash

In the clip, the supporter prayed earnestly to God that the ship should remain intact. She made supplication that when she wakes up, she should see them together again.

She stated that her mind could not take it again and begged them to stop the prank. She thanked her close friends who had checked on her.

See the clip here:

Reaction trails the recording made by BBN Soma and Angel's fan

Netizens have reacted to the voice note made by one of the supporters of Angel and Soma. They were shocked that someone would cry over a frivolous issue. Here are some of the comments below.

@nimmie_:

"no too okay! With the economy crisis, na another person relationship be ur own wahala."

@vivianlam_glamour:

"Una see why una govt no Dey take una serious. This person needs to be arrested for disturbing public peace. What is this ?

@kanyinsollar:

"Una no get sense o."

@rukiemorris:

"Is this for real? Na wahh ooo."

@e.ll.ae:

"The thought that nobody that I know will ever do this gives me great joy ."

@wilifredjr0:

"Ahaha what is all these."

@toskyme_fashion:

"Umu bingo

@evelyn____xx:

"Omo this has to be a form of m3ntal !llness. No way people like this actually exist."

Fans of BBN Soma and Angel prepare for their baby

According to an earlier report by Legit. Ng, shippers of Somgel, had taken it upon themselves to prepare for the baby Angel was supposedly expecting.

The reality show star had hinted that she was pregnant, and her supporters burst into joy and singing. Some of them deliberated on the best name to give the infant.

Some went as far as window shopping to know the prices of items they would buy. A flyer was made to honour their favourite, and a fundraiser was planned to raise money for the unborn baby.

Source: Legit.ng