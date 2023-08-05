The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show recently got quite intense and left many people worried, especially fans of Imo state-born reality TV star Cross

A clip from the show has emerged online of the BBNaija star suffering a major seizure and panic attack after getting into a fight with season 5 winner, Mercy Eke

Fans have reacted to the video, trolling Cross for not being able to stand up to a woman after suffering a panic attack

A viral video of reality TV star Cross Okonkwo suffering a major health issue live on the Big Brother Naija show has sparked reactions online.

Cross, in the trending clip, was seen shaking and fidgeting badly after getting into a fight with a controversial housemate and former winner of the reality TV star, Mercy Eke.

A clip of the moment BBNaija housemate Cross suffered a seizure sparks concerns as the video goes viral. Photo credit: @sabiradio/@mercyeke/@crossdaboss

The fight was reportedly said to have been caused by a wage game where Cross was said to have staked 250 Moniepoint coins against all the other housemates, who risked just 100 coins each.

However, after winning, Mercy Eke got feral, declaring that she doesn't care if anyone staked more than everyone else; the rewards have to be shared equally.

Watch the clip of Cross suffering a seizure below:

See how netizens reacted to the video

@shenkez_peter:

"CeeC with the good heart. She keeps proving naysayers wrong."

@ceek.ef:

"Honestly in this house you need someone who will hold you to avoid the unknown. The devil is a liar see how Cross is shaking. Thank you Ceec...hope he will hold you when you encounter the same."

@mheenarh__:

"Una no see when Cee-c dey prevent f!ghting now oh, na when she dey talk her mind una dey get !ssues with her."

@omojesujesuferanmi:

"Cross is not of Naija blood ohguy no get wahala...develop panic attack in a toxic environment...thats why he's always happy tho...shout to the Ceecee lady...I'm not her fan but she stepped in for him n dts beautiful...Pere no even notice at all..."

@isabellann16:

"Why is Mercy acting this way,abeg full of herself queen of highlights my foot."

@moo__rel:

"He was literally shaking."

@babsjombo:

"How dare them provoke cross."

@_oyiza:

"Thank God ceec was able to calm him down."

@mobolar__:

"Omo he’s really angry o for him to be shaking like that ceec is sweet sha."

@temi_tayo2:

"Mercy is wrong this time, you stake low still won chop more than those who stake higher but Lambo, Una no go talk true."

"I'm still untouched @22": Ilebaye brags to Ike that she's never been with man, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting the Big Brother Naija All-Star show recently got a shocker that sparked reactions online after the youngest housemate on the program, Ilebaye, made an unexpected revelation about herself.

Ilebaye, during a conversation with another housemate, Ike, said she was untouched and had never been with or laid with a man.

Ike tackled her, querying how a lady who goes clubbing and swimming regularly could still be untouched.

