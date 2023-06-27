Pregnant BBN’s Maria Chike and Lover Kelvin Step Out in Style, Video Stirs Reactions: “Same Guy She Denied”
- A video of BBNaija reality star Maria Chike and her partner Kelvin Anene is currently trending on social media
- In the short clip, Maria, who recently made her pregnancy public, was seen walking alongside her lover
- As expected, the sweet video has stirred different reactions among netizens, as many gushed about it
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin is making headlines over a trending video of her and her partner Kelvin Anene.
The adorable video which emerged on social media showed a heavily pregnant Maria walking alongside her lover.
Maria had in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed she didn't know Kelvin was married.
Watch the video below:
This comes a few days after Maria broke the internet by announcing she's expecting a child.
Netizens react to Maria Chike's video with lover
See some of the reactions below:
uchemaduagwu:
"This is so Wrong MARIA, God Why? Jesus wept for EX BBnaija Housemates."
mzz_jenyfarh:
"A man moves to were he finds peace of mind. You people should allow Maria breathe mbok…
phila_ngeleus:
"Same guy she denied having anything to do with last year. Wow."
kelisiahunts_teevee:
"I just really feel for the ex wife... Seeing your husband side chick living your life is not a good feeling."
clare_enya:
"Anambra Rihanna and Asap Rocky."
blessing_ekaka
"Can a grown man be snachd ♀️ people want to be where they want to be."
fugar_gal:
"She should have just worn a comfortable slippers! Her outfit is already nice and she looks good. She’s obviously uncomfortable in her footies, it’s making her walk like agbegbedia! Wishing her safest delivery."
_dreamz33:
"Husband no scarce, na u neva ready snach one."
royalsparkle_wears:
"Why are my my seeing GOD WHEN?"
engr_alo_joseph:
"They look so beautiful together. I love to see w0men getting pregnant legitimately."
Maria Chike reacts after netizens heap curses on her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maria's pregnancy reveal sparked reactions.
Amid congratulatory messages, a Twitter user Ameba Patrick called out the reality star and placed heavy curses on her.
Patrick noted that Maria can't be happy when her actions hurt someone, a safe assumption is that the person knows the wife of Maria's baby daddy, Kelvin.
The person predicted that either the reality star or her child would pass away.
Source: Legit.ng