A video of BBNaija reality star Maria Chike and her partner Kelvin Anene is currently trending on social media

In the short clip, Maria, who recently made her pregnancy public, was seen walking alongside her lover

As expected, the sweet video has stirred different reactions among netizens, as many gushed about it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin is making headlines over a trending video of her and her partner Kelvin Anene.

The adorable video which emerged on social media showed a heavily pregnant Maria walking alongside her lover.

Pregnant BBN’s Maria Chike spotted with lover Kelvin. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria had in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed she didn't know Kelvin was married.

Watch the video below:

This comes a few days after Maria broke the internet by announcing she's expecting a child.

Netizens react to Maria Chike's video with lover

See some of the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"This is so Wrong MARIA, God Why? Jesus wept for EX BBnaija Housemates."

mzz_jenyfarh:

"A man moves to were he finds peace of mind. You people should allow Maria breathe mbok…

phila_ngeleus:

"Same guy she denied having anything to do with last year. Wow."

kelisiahunts_teevee:

"I just really feel for the ex wife... Seeing your husband side chick living your life is not a good feeling."

clare_enya:

"Anambra Rihanna and Asap Rocky."

blessing_ekaka

"Can a grown man be snachd ‍♀️ people want to be where they want to be."

fugar_gal:

"She should have just worn a comfortable slippers! Her outfit is already nice and she looks good. She’s obviously uncomfortable in her footies, it’s making her walk like agbegbedia! Wishing her safest delivery."

_dreamz33:

"Husband no scarce, na u neva ready snach one."

royalsparkle_wears:

"Why are my my seeing GOD WHEN?"

engr_alo_joseph:

"They look so beautiful together. I love to see w0men getting pregnant legitimately."

Maria Chike reacts after netizens heap curses on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maria's pregnancy reveal sparked reactions.

Amid congratulatory messages, a Twitter user Ameba Patrick called out the reality star and placed heavy curses on her.

Patrick noted that Maria can't be happy when her actions hurt someone, a safe assumption is that the person knows the wife of Maria's baby daddy, Kelvin.

The person predicted that either the reality star or her child would pass away.

