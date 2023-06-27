Global site navigation

Pregnant BBN’s Maria Chike and Lover Kelvin Step Out in Style, Video Stirs Reactions: “Same Guy She Denied”

by  Olumide Alake
  • A video of BBNaija reality star Maria Chike and her partner Kelvin Anene is currently trending on social media
  • In the short clip, Maria, who recently made her pregnancy public, was seen walking alongside her lover
  • As expected, the sweet video has stirred different reactions among netizens, as many gushed about it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Maria Chike Benjamin is making headlines over a trending video of her and her partner Kelvin Anene.

The adorable video which emerged on social media showed a heavily pregnant Maria walking alongside her lover.

BBNaija, Pregnant Maria Chike
Pregnant BBN’s Maria Chike spotted with lover Kelvin. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin
Source: Instagram

Maria had in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed she didn't know Kelvin was married.

Watch the video below:

This comes a few days after Maria broke the internet by announcing she's expecting a child.

Netizens react to Maria Chike's video with lover

See some of the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"This is so Wrong MARIA, God Why? Jesus wept for EX BBnaija Housemates."

mzz_jenyfarh:

"A man moves to were he finds peace of mind. You people should allow Maria breathe mbok…

phila_ngeleus:

"Same guy she denied having anything to do with last year. Wow."

kelisiahunts_teevee:

"I just really feel for the ex wife... Seeing your husband side chick living your life is not a good feeling."

clare_enya:

"Anambra Rihanna and Asap Rocky."

blessing_ekaka

"Can a grown man be snachd ‍♀️ people want to be where they want to be."

fugar_gal:

"She should have just worn a comfortable slippers! Her outfit is already nice and she looks good. She’s obviously uncomfortable in her footies, it’s making her walk like agbegbedia! Wishing her safest delivery."

_dreamz33:

"Husband no scarce, na u neva ready snach one."

royalsparkle_wears:

"Why are my my seeing GOD WHEN?"

engr_alo_joseph:

"They look so beautiful together. I love to see w0men getting pregnant legitimately."

Maria Chike reacts after netizens heap curses on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maria's pregnancy reveal sparked reactions.

Amid congratulatory messages, a Twitter user Ameba Patrick called out the reality star and placed heavy curses on her.

Patrick noted that Maria can't be happy when her actions hurt someone, a safe assumption is that the person knows the wife of Maria's baby daddy, Kelvin.

The person predicted that either the reality star or her child would pass away.

