The BBTitans grand finale saw Nigerian music star Mayorkun treat fans to an awesome stage performance

Mayorkun thrilled the audience with a performance of some of his hit songs with a stunning voice

Lovers and viewers of the show of since taken to social media to react to the former DMW label signee's performance

It was an exciting moment to behold as popular Nigerian singer Mayorkun also known as the Mayor of Lagos performed at the first edition of the Big Brother Titans tagged the Ziyakhala Wahala edition grand finale show on Sunday, April 2.

Mayorkun performed his hit song, Certified Loner with a stunning stage performance. He also performed Camidoh's hit single 'Sugarcane remix,' which he featured alongside King Promise and Darkoo.

Watch a video Mayorkun's performance below:

Watch another video from Mayorkun's performance below:

See more pictures from Mayorkun's performance

Six housemates made it to the finale and they are Ebubu, Yvonne, Khosi, Kananga Jnr, Ipeleng and Tsatsi.

Netizens react to Mayorkun's stage performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

