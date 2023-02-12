Housemates on the Big Brother Titans show have spent 28 days, and Biggie is gradually cutting down to his winner

After another long week of tasks, another eviction night came on Sunday, February 12

Jenni O and Mmeli are the latest pair to be evicted from the race for the N45m grand prize

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Big Brother Titans show is getting tighter by the day, and the race for the N45m grand prize is starting to look tough.

Following Jaypee and Lukay's exit on February 5, Jenni O and Mmeli are the third pair of housemates to be evicted from the show.

3rd pair of housemates to be evicted Photo credit: @thejennio/@mmeliofficial

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Surprisingly, many people were happy to see Jenni O out of the house, and her eviction was a cause for joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Reactions to Jenni O and Mmeli's eviction

nenyes_spice:

"E sweet me die.. so sad for mmeli "

ladyq237:

"Mmeli should leave and learn to respect women Jenni O isn’t the cause of his eviction either he spoiled his game."

wumiiii_a:

"Sorry Jenni O but mmeli over deserves it"

ai_misshe:

"Well deserved sha "

ehi_kum:

"Omo, I thought jenniO had pple side rooting for her oo. I will definitely miss Mmeli."

nekkycutie:

"About time!! Happy to miss Jenni O, as for Mmeli, I’m indifferent."

berryblaast_01:

"Normal level na,Jennie O, oya start coming home. our Nigerian Madea,u don too cause wahala for that hass"

iam_blesseen:

"This eviction sweet me let Madea go home."

sumayiyamatovu:

"At least juvone is safe .They are such a darling "

looking_4_nana:

"I talk am e happen abeg make I go pop champagne "

Jaypee And Lukay evicted from BBTitans show

Jaypee and Lukay have become the second pair evicted from the show.

The Big Brother Titans housemates who were paired were the least voted for by viewers after they were nominated by their fellow housemates.

Their eviction took place on February 5, on the third Sunday Live Show of the show, and comes a week after Sandra and Theo Traw left the show, making them the first pair to be evicted.

Source: Legit.ng