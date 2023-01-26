After positive global reception, the creators of Squid Game confirmed that season two of the elimination game series will be back

Netflix will air season 2 of the show, with a promise to fans of tougher competitions and new surprises

The popularity of the blockbuster series gave rise to a reality TV show competition based on Squid Game

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netflix has confirmed that three people received medical attention during the filming of Netflix's Squid Game reality show.

Netflix has refuted claims that Squid Game reality competition show contestants suffered serious injuries while on set filming. Photo: Squid Game.

Source: UGC

Squid Game base competition

The popular streaming platform refuted claims of contestants getting serious injuries in the reality TV show game based on the blockbuster series.

Netflix disputed claims by an anonymous contestant who claimed the conditions on set were similar to a war zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to The Guardian, Netflix downplayed and refuted claims of serious injury, saying they are untrue.

A spokesperson reportedly confirmed that medics were on standby while on set at all times and that they had invested in appropriate safety procedures.

An unnamed contestant claimed multiple people had to receive medical attention while competing in the game, Red Light, Green Light.

The game involves running fast on a green light and staying perfectly still and silent when the light changes to red.

“It was like a war zone. People were getting carried out by medics, but we couldn’t say anything. If you talk, then you’re out," said the anonymous contestant.

Squid Game: Netflix Gives Green Light for Season 2, Releases Brief Teaser

Still on the subject, Legit.ng earlier reported to the joy of anticipating fans that Squid Game Season Two will make a comeback to screens sooner and would be a bigger thriller which will include games that will prove a tougher test for humanity.

According to GMA News, the popular contestant-themed teaser that took over Netflix and broke records had been released showing the return of Gi-hun.

The show which the creator said didn't make him rich despite huge success is expected to offer more games that are said to be full of surprises and tougher for participants than the previous show.

Source: TUKO.co.ke