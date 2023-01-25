Big Brother Titans housemate Ebubu captured the attention of viewers from the very first day of the show because he's an albino

Ebubu has managed to warm the hearts of many with his moments in the house and a video further endeared him to many

Apparently before he went into the house, Ebubu is popular in the celebrity world, appearing in music videos

Big Brother Titans housemate Ebuka Chukwu popularly known as Ebubu already made a name for himself before going on the show.

Apparently, Ebubu made a career out of appearing in different music videos of top Nigerian musicians, stealing the spotlight because of his appearance.

Ebubu appears in different music videos Photo credit: @thealbninoebubu/@gistspill

In a post sighted online, the reality star was seen in BNXN aka Buju, Yemi Alade, Kizz Daniel, and even Grammy award-wining singer Wizkid's music videos at different times dancing or simply existing on the screen.

See the video below:

Reactions to the video

chiwamz09:

"Osheyyyy baddest ❤️"

agbatornuu:

"Very interesting."

prescioustess:

"Baddest Ebubu❤️❤️"

lucy.jack__:

"E choke o."

katgirldimah:

"He's quite an interesting fellow, no doubt."

itssimplysuuccess:

"Na Ebubu dey win."

billonz68:

"The guy will go far."

bossperry__xx:

"Ebubu omologo "

don___henry:

"Wow...."

iamcrazib:

"Maddd o"

cynthia_goodies:

"I just love him."

gistspill:

"Osheyyyy!!!! @thealbinoebubu hardworker lomo."

BBTitans Ebubu and Blaqboi become first housemates to get Instagram b lue tick

Two Big Brother Titan (BBNaija) housemates, Victor Panwal, better known as Blaqboi and Ebuka Chukwu whose alias is Ebubu, trended online after they both got verified by Instagram.

The Nigerian pair were the first housemates of this year's BBTitans show to be verified on Instagram. Blaqboi got his blue tick first on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

While Ebubu was on Blaqboi's page celebrating him after he got verified, little did he know that his own verification was already in the pipeline.

Blaqboi who has never been outside Nigeria before until he was admitted into the BBTitan house, got his blue tick at 26k followers.

Ebubu got his verified blue tick hours later. He got verified at 26.6k followers. At the time of publishing this article, both housemates were already at 28k followers.

