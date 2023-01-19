The Big Brother Titans show is about to get chaotic as Biggie decided to bring in not on but four new housemates into the house

The 20 initial housemates were having fun with their pool party when the bell rang and the new people came in disguised as ninjas

Two men and two women have been added to the race and Nigerians sense Biggie is coming up with a new twist

The Big Brother Titans show is about to get even more interesting as Biggie just sprung a surprise on the housemates.

During their pool party, the contestants got not one but four new visitors, their new colleagues who have now joined the race for the millions up for grabs.

Nigerians react as Biggie brings new housemates Photo credit: @bigbro_africa

Blue Aiva, Sandra, Theo Traw and Miracle OP are the latest additions to the Wahala house.

Watch video of moment the new housemates joined the house:

Meet the 4 new housemates

Blue Aiva promised to bring in the dances, moves, vibes and fun into the BBTitans house.

Sandra Essien is going to make it go down in the house by stepping on necks constantly. She also advised people to bring their inhaler with them so they can breathe well.

Theo Traw despite being a man wants to bring in the drama by being unnecessarily unpredictable. He is one to watch out for with the different things he promises to show.

Miracle Okafor Paul is also gunning for the drama route by forming alliances with different groups and making them clash at the end of the day.

According to him, being in the middle and forming alliances is the sneaky way to go.

Nigerians react to Biggie's surprise

sylviachikodi84:

"The main intrigue that we are waiting for is about to start "

jennylawerence:

"They don start, soon it will too much."

kemxy_699:

"They add new housemates and they are jubilating when they will be the one to tag each other for eviction "

kaybs_wignature:

"KHOSI is officially having a riot of thoughts in her head because the 2 new guys are CUTEEEEEEEEEE .The girls look like Baddies . I hope they stay true to their looks and spice up the show."

belajosh:

"I am so so happy Sandra is here to distract Femi the drama is about to begin. #BBTitans"

maxinemase23:

"Yes we needed this , it's about to be chaotic "

Khosi tells Yemi to hang out with other housemates

With just about two days into the show, BBTitans South African contestant Khosi asked for space from her Nigerian counterpart, Yemi.

In a video which made the rounds online, Khosi had a talk with Yemi where she told him their closeness was.

The reality star suggested that they both gave each other space and end whatever closeness they share.

A confused Yemi then asked Khosi what they were doing that had to end and if he should spend more time with other people.

