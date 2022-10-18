Big Brother Naija winner Phyna since her introduction into the house has been tagged loud and razz

The BBNaija winner in a video sighted online made it clear that she is one ex-housemate different from the rest

According to Phyna she can't change her lifestyle simply because she is now rolling in millions

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna was loved on the show for being real and true to her lifestyle on national TV.

Since she won the grand prize at the finale of the Level-up season, many people expected Phyna to move up in class.

Phyna addresses people calling her lifestyle razz Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, the reality star made it clear that being 'razz' as she is called is her authentic self.

According to Phyna, she can't change her lifestyle even though she now has resources to do so because it defines her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She also added that she won't pretend to be who she is not because she is now a celebrity.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

ehis_pearl:

"We love the razzness 100% because u are real, and its made u this far,but don’t throw shade, bcos for what I see so far, no one is fighting phyna.Love and light."

joy_onose:

"You shouldn’t stop being yourself but then being razz isn’t something to be proud of."

her_xcelncy:

"When you're razz you are razz abeg.

thick_barbie5:

"She is looking beautiful but can she tone down her loudness ??? Haba !!! She can actually adapt a classy lifestyle if she is willing to learn !! Being Razz has never helped anyone I know say her fans will come for me but deep down y’all want her to be classy "

alisonberry886:

"Olodo. Get a management to rebrand. Stop spilling trash."

esepretty20:

"Make una leave this celebrity matter jor na why many of them they fall for depression she should do what make her happy "

BBNaija winner Phyna says her ex-boyfriend wants her back after winning show

There is a general saying that success will always bring people back, that seems to be what Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up winner, Phyna, experienced after the show.

The reality star, during an interview, noted that she had been in relationships before she went for the Big Brother show, but she broke up with them.

She said after her first failed relationship, she decided to start doing many businesses like cooking, making hair and all.

Source: Legit.ng