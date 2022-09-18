Following Chomzy, Doyin, and Eloswag's final exit from Biggie's house, Allyyn is the latest housemate to leave the house

Immediately the show host Ebuka called her name, other housemates rose to give Allysyn hugs and kisses before her exit

Mixed reactions have greeted Allysyn's exit, seeing as there is no level three house or house guest advantage

Allysyn is grateful that she stayed that long in the house, because she did not see herself staying that long.

On her relationship with Adekunle, she revealed that she made it as clear as possible that they are just friends.

For the future, Allysyn hopes to remain a model and carve a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

