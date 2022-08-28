The BBNaija show saw one housemate Modella emerge as the 7th housemate to be evicted on Sunday night

The evicted housemates wasted no time as usual as they packed their bags out of the BBNaija house

Modella stepped out as the fake housemate, which left other housemates in shock, however, fans of the reality show said she should have held her ground after Deji refused to step out

On Sunday, August 28, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show witnessed another round of eviction as one housemate was ordered to leave the show.

Ebuka during the eviction asked the fake housemate to step out and other housemates were left in shock as Modella stepped out and was evicted from the show.

Modella leaves BBNaija's house. Credit: @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Recall that Modella and Deji were introduced as fake housemates, which means Deji is the remaining fake housemate left in the house.

Following Modella's eviction, Ebuka announced that all other housemates up for eviction were saved for the week.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

nonyenose:

"I feel soooo unhappy seeing Modella leave, even knowing from start that she’s a fake housemate ."

paulla:

"Modella I will miss your forehead frontal hair games , you really made history with frontal on this show well done all the best #BBNajia."

thirdborn79:

"Biggie is not to be trusted , he told us no eviction but he just evicted Bryan best friend ."

mranragee:

"Good ! Forgot her mission, Zero on assignment, left nearly zero impact. #BBNaija."

kendoofficial:

"Modella no really use head.. As the say fake housemates stand up, she for observe first, as deji no stand she sef for no stand.."

jennyinnocent:

"She came She saw as a fake housemate But was evicted More luck to you outside . The task wey biggie gave you heavy pass you . Them say scatter relationship you turn to relationship therapist."

Amaka 2 strikes away from eviction

Big Brother Naija housemate Amaka could be the next housemate to be disqualified from the reality show after Angel Tukura.

This comes as Amaka earned her first strike on Sunday for her numerous microphone infringement.

Biggie in his statement warned Amaka against earning two more strikes which would to her disqualification from the Big Brother house.

The video showed Amaka was close to tears as Biggie announced her first strike in the house.

