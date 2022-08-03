Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Chi Chi got people talking after she revealed to Ebuka on stage that she is an exotic dancer

A video of the reality star showing off her moves and skills has generated mixed reactions on social media

While some people made an excuse for the seemingly poor performace, other Nigerians bashed the BBNaija star

Big Brother Naija contestant Chi Chi is an exotic dancer and while she has been conservative in the house, a video of her in her element has surfaced online.

In the video sighted, the exotic dancer dressed in black all through moved from the chair to the floor as she squirmed and tried to get into different positions.

Chi Chi's exotic video stirs reactions online Photo credit: @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

Chi Chi wiggled on the floor as she tried to get her behind to shake.

"The Queen in her own element Chichi is The Show, She is the Game. The content we all signed up for CHAMPS please stand gallantly by this se*xy, smart, funny, intelligent all-in-one Trophy Girl and she will bring the money home "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chi Chi's video

edidiongiseh:

"It's giving Ibadan exotic dancer."

enelazarus1gmail

"Beautiful chi chi, I pray break through for you, better days ahead ❤️"

masky__snr:

"No be only "exotic dancer" na chivita exotic dancer."

keepupwithbright:

"It’s giving perhaps and nevertheless"

_temii.xx:

"It’s giving ‘stiff Carolina ‘ "

mimi_dino12:

"So this is the exotic dance?"

kween___mimi:

"She should give us all this vibes in the house not being stuck in the kitchen always "

bridal_nature:

"People expect her to be doing stuff like this in the house and honestly am glad she is not. At least we get to see a different side to her."

Chaos In Biggie's house As Adekunle, Chichi, Sheggz and Doyin get in a fight

The Big Brother Naija (Naija) season 7 is finally clicking into gear and the "vawulence" people actually subscribed to watch on the show went down as multiple housemates all got involved in a fight.

The fight started when Adekunle was narrating his group's drama and made a statement about a "village girl from Benin". This didn't go down well with Diana who is from Benin, Edo state.

However, Diana wasn't the only one who took offence at Adekunle's statement. Another Benin-born housemate, Chichi, also voiced her displeasure with the comment, but her reaction got a clap back from Adekunle.

Source: Legit.ng