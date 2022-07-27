Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant Bella had an interesting conversation with Biggie during her diary session

The young lady complained about the temperature in the house and noted that it had already affected her voice

Biggie insisted she was fine and Bella went on to complain about the fact that she is not with the one person she vibed well with before the house

Big Brother Naija season 7 is in full swing and diary sessions are back with the Level-up housemates expressing their thoughts and feelings.

Bella's turn with Biggie had her stating her concerns and asking questions with the major one being the fact that the house is too cold.

Bella complains during diary session with Biggie

Source: Instagram

The contestant asked if the air conditioning can be reduced because she was already losing her voice, and Biggie replied that her voice sounded just fine.

Enphasizing her case, Bella told Biggie to listen closely and he would realize that her voice isn't coming out fine.

In another clip, Bella disclosed that she only knew one person from the other house and the fact that they had a task when they all came together made it impossible to meet others.

She stressed that she isn't ready to meet new people and would have loved to spend more time with the one person she bonded with before the house.

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to Bella's session

nchi.creations:

"Lol. In a house with strangers for social experiment and you're not ready to meet new people "

iam_jayscalar:

"You are not friendly, u go soon carry ur unfriendly attitude Dey go ur papa palace "

ebubeprecious.o:

" this girl go stress biggie and us oo"

ann_ella0:

"Those of you saying she has attitude This is her real self oo do you want her to hide. Some of the housemates have attitude buh are hiding it for the fans wait for them to get out or give them three week and you will see their true colors."

_nelo_xx:

"This girl get attitude ohh she is leaving abeg."

sephunmee_:

"Haaa…this girl get wahala true true."

Bella tella Sheggz he'll work hard to get her

The new Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up housemates, Sheggz and Bella, gave signs that they might be the lovers of this edition after another video of their conversation emerged.

In the video, the housemates had a conversation about what their journey in the house would be like.

Sheggz passed a slight dig at a former BBNaija light-skin guy in a previous edition of the show. He said he wouldn't want to be like him because he was chasing another fair lady up and down in the house.

