The dramas from the BBNaija Level Up edition are about to start, and one of the housemates, Doyin, has an opinion about those in the Level 1 house

Doyin, in a conversation with some of her colleagues in the Level 2 house, said those in the Level 1 house would be noisy

Her statement has stirred reactions on social media as many of the reality show fans agreed with her statement

The Big Brother Naija Level Up edition has started fully, and fans can’t wait for the many dramas that could happen during the show.

On Monday, the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates met for the first as they played the game of Head of House.

However, hours after the game, Doyin of the Level 2 house seems to have an opinion about them already.

Doyin, during a conversation with some of her colleagues in the Level 2 house, said she believes those in the Level 1 house would be so noisy because of the calibre of people she saw during the money game show.

She said:

“Seeing them I feel they are going to be noisy.”

Reactions as Doyin claim those in Level 1 house would be noisy

teeto__olayeni:

"Doyin seems like an amazing person to have in a girls trip."

herj_okeh:

"No be una fault naw nah biggie cause am."

ibraheemoshok:

"We didn't sign up for quite, we want drama."

official_esty_luv_:

"I sha know say biggie go switch them later."

eileen_brown1:

"Na big brother cause this rubbish .. lol if they had added them together this type of talk won’t come up ."

slimzythola:

"She no lie ."

