The BBNaija reality show is set to start another season just a few weeks after the end of the previous set’s reunion show

The seventh season of the show is to kick off on July 23rd and 24th as housemates would be introduced to Nigerians on TV

It has been gathered that this year’s prize money is pegged at N100m with N50m being in cash and N50m worth of prizes from sponsors

The BBNaija reality show is set to take Nigerians by storm with its new season that starts this July.

The TV show is known to grab the attention of many Nigerians and the seventh season will be airing for the first time on July 23rd and 24th.

The reality show will reportedly be showing on DSTV by 7pm on both days as the new housemates will be introduced into the house after over 40,000 people auditioned to be on the show.

BBNaija to kick off season 7. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The seventh season of the reality show will last for a total of 10 weeks (72 days) and will be aired for 24 hours everyday.

Unlike in previous years after the coronavirus lockdown, this year's BBNaija will have a live audience as well as ninjas on the show.

BBNaija season 7 prize

This year’s Big Brother Naija show promises to go bigger seeing as the show winner will go home with a total of N100 million.

The N100 million will be in the form of N50 million prize money and N50 million worth of gifts from the show sponsors.

Interestingly, lucky fans also have the chance to win big and 30 of them will be awarded N1 million each.

BBNaija season 7 voting style

In previous years, there has been controversy concerning people who made it a business to get mercenaries to vote for their faves.

However, in this year’s edition, there will be no SMS voting. Fans of the show can vote their faves through the DSTV app and on their BBNaija website.

Website voters get up to 100 voting points while DSTV app voters have at least 500 points and up to 2500 points.

Fans in Diaspora

For this new BBNaija season, fans abroad are also not left out as they will get to view the show without streaming it.

The channel for diasporic viewers will be revealed at a later date.

