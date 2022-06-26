The TV series X factor is a contestant-based show where they compete against each other to impress the judges

Competitors seek to win the favour of judges and the voting audience with their musical talent and win the coveted prize

Winners are also awarded a recording contract to empower them to make it big in the entertainment industry

Reality TV series X Factor's boss Simon Cowell is in talks to make the show make a comeback after almost half a decade off-air.

Reality TV show X Factor will make a TV comeback after a 5-year hiatus after Simon Cowell reportedly entered a deal. Photo: PA, IMDb.

Source: UGC

Big money deal

Simon is said to have penned a 'big money' deal with a production company after top-secret talks.

The most impressive of the contestants are awarded hugely coveted prize money and a record contract.

According to Daily Mail, X factor boss Simon Cowell plans to revive the singing contest with a new series in 2023.

The much-loved ITV singing talent show fronted by music mogul Simon Cowell, 62, hasn't been broadcast for close to five years.

In the report of Daily Star, an entertainment industry source is quoted as saying:

“It has been decided that the time is right to bring X Factor back. It’s really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can’t wait to get started.”

The source added that although progress is still at an early stage, the wheels are definitely in motion and production is expected to begin in 2023.

