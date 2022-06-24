BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to share an interesting comment with fans

The reality show star on her Twitter page showed her interest in undergoing a pregnancy test and she explained why

Not stopping there, Mercy also added in her tweet that the recent cold weather is the reason for her concern

BBNaija Pepper Dem show winner, Mercy Eke, recently gave fans something to talk about after she mentioned pregnancy.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the reality show star noted that she will be undergoing a pregnancy test to check herself.

According to Mercy, the recent cold weather in the country is the reason.

In her words:

“Pregnancy test cos this weather ahhhhhhhhhh.”

See the tweet below:

Internet users react to Mercy’s interest in taking pregnancy test

A number of social media users reacted to Mercy’s post and they had interesting things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Cherry wrote:

Pearly had this to say:

This fan asked Mercy a question:

This fan lamented her single status:

Another fan had this to say:

Interesting.

