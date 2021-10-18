Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Boma, has shed more light on why he feels what he did with Tega in the house is not a big deal

The actor noted that he had done the same thing and even worse with people's wives and girlfriend's during the course of his career

Boma also reiterated that he didn't have sex with Tega but every other thing they did was just a show and he is going back to his woman

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, definitely doesn't see anything he did with his colleague, Tega, as a big deal.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude, the actor noted that he has done worse things with people's spouses and partners during the course of his career.

I'm a professional actor

Boma who prides himself in being a professional actor likened his actions with Tega to acting, and revealed that he has played romantic scenes with different women and once the scene comes to an end, that's it.

He added that he did not have sex with Tega even though they had intimate sessions in the house.

Boma continued by saying that he has been paid thousands of dollars for the same actions and it was all a show.

“I've been on set and I've done the same actions or even worse than that. Not sex because I didn't have sex with Tega, but I've kissed, I've romanced people, I've played romantic scenes with people's wives and people's girlfriends or whoever they were. I'm not the casting director. I didn't choose who to be my partner."

The actor disclosed that Tega was next to him from the second day on the show and he noticed that she was sad.

He also added that he does not feel any way because the show has ended and everyone has moved on to their families and he is also going back to his girlfriend.

Boma never mentioned or hinted up until this interview that he had a relationship outside.

Watch the video below:

Boma and Tega talk about dealing with negativity

In a video that was sighted on Instagram, Boma and Tega were in the company of the show's lovers, Emmanuel and Liquorose as they ate together with other people.

During their conversation, Boma, on how he deals with negativity, noted that he has spent too much time in the entertainment industry to let people's opinions get to him.

The person behind the camera asked Tega how she has been coping with the bashing and she noted that both positives and negatives come with being on the BBNaija platform.

