Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye stars, Tega and Boma are unaguably the most talked about housemates during their season

The extra publicity is based on the fact that both of them had intimate sessions in the house despite the fact that Tega is a married woman

In a video which has made the rounds on social media, Boma disclosed that he does not value the opinions of insignificant people and he wishes he is the one being dragged instead of Tega

Big Brother Naija stars, Boma and Tega have faced heavy criticism before and after their exit from the show due to some of the kisses and intimate moments they shared in the house.

Tega especially has been dragged and is still facing the heat largely because she is a married woman and still chose to engage in an act she termed a 'strategy'.

Boma and Tega are BBNaija stars

Source: Instagram

Boma's attitude to criticism

In a video which was sighted on Instagram, Boma and Tega were in the company of the show's lovers, Emmanuel and Liquorose as they ate together with other people.

During their conversation, Boma on how he deals with negativity, noted that he has spent too much time in the entertainment industry to let people's opinions get to him.

He added that as long as the person is insignificant, their views are also insignificant regardless of how brutal it might be.

The person behind the camera asked Tega how she has been coping about the bashing and she noted that both positives and negatives come with being on the BBNaija platform.

The person assured her that situations can be managed and people do things behind closed doors to which Tega replied that she is being bashed for being promiscuous and showing it on live tv.

Boma chipped in at that moment saying that he wishes the trolls would leave Tega and face him instead.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

bagz_korner

"Can Boma just rest? Dude be trying so hard to stay relevant."

l.tobiloba:

"No, they won’t come for you because we live in a society where female get the hits for being promiscuous even though two are involved in such act."

success_chideraa:

"It's liquorose and Emma for me, just eating, sitting pretty and minding their business."

mide042:

"Na boma fit naija toxic fans, he apologized when he came out and he moved on, una trolling nor bother am."

v33v_o:

It's how she keeps talking about it, move away from Boma and grow yourself, you no go hear?"

Source: Legit.ng