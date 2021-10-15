The Big Brother Naija show has ended and the stars are up and about getting their cash prizes and rewards for activities in the house

During the Supakomando task, Emmanuel and Tega sustained injuries and the brand decided to compensate them

Yousef also got N2m, same amount the winners of the task got simply for the efforts he put into the task

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates have been up and about, redeeming their cash prizes and gifts from the numerous tasks they did in the house.

One of the brands that sponsored a task in the house was Supakomando and the reality stars converged there for the official prize giving.

Emmanuel, Tega, and Yousef get cash prizes. Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr_/@itstegadominic/@mustafavski

Source: Instagram

Housemates get rewarded

Saskay and Cross who emerged winners got N2m each and the brand decided to go a step further by including other housemates who participated.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Emmanuel and Tega sustained injuries during the task and the brand decided to give them N1m as compensation.

Another housemate who benefitted is Yousef as he was given the same amount as the winners for the effort he put into the task.

In the video which has made the rounds on social media, Yousef could not hide his shock at the fact that he got rewarded as his colleagues cheered him on.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Below are some of the comments sighted on the post:

anihottest:

"You don’t wanna imagine how much Erica was paid as brand ambassador."

adufe_adey:

"Yousef deserved it as well thank God."

pweetydear:

"Since they compensate Yousef, Queen is supposed to get money too."

meka_tio:

"I’m happy for Tega though."

oby_3plux:

"I'm happy for yousef. Queen should be compensated too."

kingwangtypesht:

"Congratulations tega we love you."

Tega talks about the shame of her actions in BBNaija house

Tega said everything she did in the house was supposed to be utilised by her husband for his business. According to her, her husband didn't take advantage of them.

On her relationship with Boma, the mother of one admitted that they kissed, cuddled and hugged. She, however, insisted that she did not sleep with the male ex-housemate.

Tega also apologised for her misbehaviours and added that a married woman shouldn't be kissing another man.

Source: Legit.ng