A content creator has claimed there were things Okemesi could have done that might have prolonged his life

The actor reportedly passed away after falling into a coma following treatment he received at a private medical centre

Fans reacted to what the skit maker said about the deceased and shared their observations about him

More details have emerged about late comic actor Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, has made fresh claims about him.

Okemesi reportedly passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after slipping into a coma caused by complications from medication he received at a private hospital. The Nigerian movie industry has continued to mourn his departure, with fans paying glowing tributes to him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. According to him, the late actor was not open about certain issues, as he offered insight into what transpired.

The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself. Explaining his stance, Barrow said Okemesi came to him at a time when things were not going well.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi’s welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs. He added that he began creating skits for him and opened Instagram and TikTok accounts where their content was posted, which helped the actor gain attention.

He further claimed that he reached out to fellow skit makers to collaborate with Okemesi and ensured he was paid for the jobs he did. Barrow also shared old videos of some of the skits they made together before Okemesi left his residence.

According to Barrow, he took care of Okemesi and promised that people would hear from him again, which eventually happened.

Barrow shares more about Okemesi

Barrow added that Okemesi was paid between N150,000 and N200,000 for some of the projects he handled, and he kept most of the money for him.

However, he said the actor woke up one day and told him he was travelling to Ekiti to see his family, and he did not return afterward. Barrow claimed he transferred all the money to Okemesi and has evidence of the transactions.

He stated that after Okemesi refused to return, he contacted him about pending jobs, but the actor repeatedly said he was on his way back. According to Barrow, Okemesi never returned, and some of his clothes are still in his house.

Barrow added that he chose not to publicly call him out at the time because he did not want people to stop helping the actor.

Fans react to Barrow's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions or Barrow's video as seen below:

"Person that's thin like this is not suffering abi o shiere ni."

@mr_bello1988 commented:

"You see this blogger go and listen to the video very well."

@modupetemifabrics wrote:

"He is late now, let him rest in peace."

