Yomi Fabiyi has returned to the case he previously abandoned to fight for his colleague, Baba Ijesha.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a chat he had with Mohbad's brother, who allegedly knows what killed the singer

The actor called on the president, claiming that the person allegedly hiding the person who took Mohbad's life is close to him

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has resumed dragging members of the late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba (Mohbad)'s family over his untimely death.

The movie star had been fighting for justice for the late singer but had previously paused his efforts to assist Baba Ijesha, who was facing assault charges involving a minor.

Now, resuming his quest for justice for the music star who passed away in 2023, Fabiyi shared a WhatsApp chat he had with Mohbad's brother, Hadurah.

In the chat, Hadurah claimed he has a video that could put to rest the controversy surrounding his brother's death.

According to Hadurah, Wunmi, Mohbad's widow, should allegedly be held responsible for her husband's death. The chat also stated that Wunmi allegedly pushed Mohbad, causing him to hit his head on the floor, which led to his death.

Mohbad's brother, Hadurah makes demand

In the chat, Hadurah also allegedly asked Fabiyi for N3 million before he would share the video with him.

Reacting to this, Fabiyi said he would give him the money and help with a police case as well. However, when Fabiyi didn't respond or send the requested amount, Hadurah allegedly threatened to give the video to someone else.

Recall that Hadurah was arrested last year in connection with his brother’s death. Fabiyi reported the case to the police, and Hadurah was picked up

. Mohbad’s mother had publicly cried out, claiming that unknown persons had come for her son.

In her video, she called out Fabiyi’s name and said she could not afford to lose another son after already losing one.

Later, the two made up and held a press conference, where Hadurah clarified what he knew about his late brother's death.

It’s also worth noting that Yomi Fabiyi had earlier posted the same WhatsApp chat a few months ago, threatening to implicate Wunmi and Hadurah in the death of the late singer.

In the post, he made a promise that he was not going to rest until the people who took Mohbad's life were brought to book.

See the chat here:

