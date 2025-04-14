Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was one of the celebrity guests who stormed actress Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves premiere

However, Mercy Aigbe was captured on video as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, which exposed her private body part

The actress’ wardrobe malfunction drew the attention of onlookers at the event and netizens after the clip trended

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves movie premiere.

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, many movie stars, influencers, and other top celebrities gathered at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere for her film, Owambe Thieves. It was even said that popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky would return to Nigeria for the premiere.

To fit with the theme of the premiere, the guests rocked lovely traditional outfits while trying to outdo each other with their unique styles.

Mercy Aigbe's wardrobe malfunction at movie premiere exposes her private body part. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe was one of the guests present, and she looked stunning in her dress made from the chosen ankara fabric for the day. The Nollywood star and fashionista, who trended after she secured her phones inside her clothes at the premiere, had a lot of pink flowery details on the dress’ bodice and sleeves, and she complemented it with a baby pink turban-style headgear.

Video trends of Mercy Aigbe's wardrobe malfunction at Owambe Thieves premiere. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

See her photos below:

Mercy Aigbe suffers wardrobe malfunction

As Eniola Ajao’s premiere progressed, videos from the occasion made the rounds as it captured what guests wore to the event. Mercy Aigbe was captured on camera with the upper part of her dress torn to reveal her bust underneath.

However, the Nollywood star seemed unaware of the situation and continued to mingle and greet others at the premiere. See the video below:

Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare fight dirty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on the drama that happened between Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare at the Owambe Thieves premiere.

A video made the rounds of Laide Bakare intensely confronting Eniola Badmus at the party in the full glare of others, and things almost got physical between them.

As the audience watched Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate play live, Eniola and Laide were spotted dancing excitedly with other spectators. However, a video showed Eniola noticeably agitated when she saw Laide on the dance floor. Badmus was heard stating in Yoruba, "Don't video us together, we're not friends."

This seemed to trigger Laide Bakare, and she faced Badmus. The actress-turned-politician's bodyguard also faced the brunt after trying to stop the altercation as Laide Bakare gave him a hot slap on his face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng