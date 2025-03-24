A video has shown how Mercy Aigbe lost her two phones at the movie premiere of Labake Olododo which she attended

She was seen speaking with her assistance, who had the two phones with her when they were stolen

Fans sympathised with her and blamed her for not reacting enough to the carelessness of her assistance

Mercy Aigbe couldn't hold herself after she was told by her assistant that her two phones were missing.

The actress had joined her colleagues to attend the movie premiere of Labake Olododo by Iyabo Ojo over the weekend.

After stepping to the venue of the event, while she was having a nice time, her assistant broke the sad news to her.

She was captured with her hands on her head and almost in tears while reacting to news she had been told.

Mercy Aigbe blasts her assistant

In the viral recording, Mercy Aigbe was seen shouting at the top of her voice at her assistant. She was surrounded by her guests and colleagues, who came to sympathise with her.

The mother of two queried the lady, who misplaced the phone. She asked her several questions and was almost in tears as she was reacting to the sad news.

This is not the first time that Mercy Aigbe would be losing expensive properties. A few months ago, the actress lost her house to an inferno.

She shared the sad news online and the things that were burnt in the inferno. Her colleagues and friends came to her rescue as they all sympathised with her and encouraged her about her loss.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Mercy Aigbe's video

Netizens shared their take about Mercy Aigbe's video at the Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Here are reactions below:

@officialsarahmartins commented:

"Loosing two phones? The werey assistant suppose don chop 2slaps for being extremely careless."

@theladyjokelet reacted:

"Two phones for tinubu Nigeria."

@expensive_lammi said:

cassy__gift never rest from village people since she marry."

@ebylistic wrote:

"Not only will i fume, it will come with some backhand, because why are you so careless… a whole two phones! Ha!"

@myhairven shared:

"I am waiting for the reaction sha,because loosing 2 phones with information and all requires more reactions."

@funmilayoblack stated:

"She is even calm, if my charger lost I fit craze, not to talk of phone."

@glowria1902 reacted:

"Valid reaction. I'm not her fan btw."

@damilolabanire shared:

"How much is her salary? How much at the phones? She might just be working free for another 5 years."

@adekunleyewnde said:

"She has every right to get angry, lots of private information on her phone."

@diamondolantun commented:

"Speechless, what's her purpose there if not to be on the lookout for her madam's belongings."

DJ Cupply loses phone in London

Previously, Legit.ng reported that billionaire heiress to Femi Otedola was in tears as she was robbed in daylight on London street.

DJ Cuppy shared the sad news and stated that her gadget was forcefully stolen from her hands in London.

She put a crying emoji to show her state, but she did not reveal the worth of her gadget.

