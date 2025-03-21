The movie industry Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of actress Nkechi Nweje

Nkechi Nweje's death was confirmed by her colleague and producer Stanley Ontop who shared details surrounding her shocking demise

The likes of Destiny Etiko, Chizzy Alichi, among others have taken to social media to mourn the late Nkechi Nweje

Tragedy has hit the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood as producer Stanley Ontop on Friday, March 21 confirmed the demise of actress Nkechi Nweje.

Before Stanly Ontop's social media post, reports had emerged online that the actress had passed on.

Stanley Ontop shares news about actress Nkechi Nweje's death. Credit: nkechi.nweje

Stanley disclosed he had been aware of Nweje's demise for hours but was unable to share it because he felt like a dream to him.

The movie producer who described the deceased as his best friend disclosed she died after battling a brief illness.

He added that the last time he spoke with Nweje was during his social media drama with Queeneth Hilbert after he intervened in her exchange with actress Destiny Etiko.

Stanley Ontop mourns actress Nkechi Nweje. Credit: nkechi.nweje

Sharing pictures of Nkechi Nweje on his page, Stanley Ontop wrote,

"Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actress @nkechi.nweje After a brief illness. Couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream to me. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha Rest in peace ma’am, my best friend, she always call me on phone advising me. The last time we spoke was during Queenth saga, she said Ontop stop. Am still speechless."

See Stanley Ontop's post below:

Destiny Etiko, others mourn actress Nkechi Nweje

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many including Nollywood actresses Destiny Etiko, Chizzy Alichi, among others. Fans also penned tributes to Nkechi Newje. Read the messages below:

ihemenancy said:

"Whatttt Jesus."

destinyetikoofficial commented:

"How is this possible Pls be sure o @stanley_ontop."

chizzyalichi reacted:

"Mbanu, how??????"

chiefloloodiofu said:

"Jesus what? Noooooo, this world is something else. Unbelievable."

akuomaumejiaku reacted:

"This can't be true jesus christ."

cynthiaoseyem said:

"Jesus Christ what this sweet woman."

lovemedee6 reacted:

"Omgg whattttt is is soooooo unbelievably seriously my lord no she’s one of the sweetest people omg."

joansportsbliss wrote:

"She was preparing for birthday. Oooh my God."

noah_faithc76 said:

"Jesus what noooooo chia this sweet actress mama."

iam_emmafavour said:

"Omo nothing Dey this life abeg, it amazes me how some people think Dey own the life, u can live this world unexpected 🤦‍♀️ may her soul rest in peace."

prettytrise wrote:

"What is this again ,God please not again ooooooo this is sad my condolences to you all."

oma_nnanna said:

"Oh God so this is true! oh God this hurts so deep."

me_lody6354 said:

"@stanley_ontop why would nollywood always giving nigerians heartbreak every year?"

Actor Columbus Irosanga dies

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood was thrown into mourning after veteran actor, Columbus Irosanga, known for his role as a native doctor, passed on.

Though details about the unfortunate incident were not stated, it mentioned that the actor was an academic in the Delta region in Nigeria.

Ironsanga was known for his great act as a powerful chief priest 'Igbudu' in a Nollywood blockbuster movie Isakaba shot in 2001.

