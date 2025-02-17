Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has deactivated her Instagram page as she has been offline for a few days

Regina Daniels who is married to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, has stirred concerns among her fans

Some of the actress' fans have also flooded Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife's page to ask questions about her

"Where is Regina?" is the question fans and followers of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels have been asking in the last few days after they noticed she was not active online.

A quick search by Legit.ng showed that Regina had deactivated her Instagram account without providing a reason.

Netizens make bold speculations as Regina Daniels deactivates Instagram. Credit: regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Also unlike the mother of two, she didn't make the list of celebrities who celebrated their partners on Valentine's Day this year.

Unlike before, the actress didn’t celebrate her husband’s political move to APC and her co-wife Laila’s birthday.

While many await updates from Regina, some netizens have linked her reason for taking down her Instagram page to some marital issues.

It is no news that Regina is married to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko who is an advocate for polygamy.

Recent rumours had surfaced about Ned's marriages which are yet to be confirmed or refuted.

However, some fans are reading meanings to Regina's decision to deactivate her account, suggesting it could be over her marital issues.

Fans react as Regina Daniels deactivates IG

Following Regina Daniels' decision to take down her page, social media users have been sharing speculations about her marriage to Ned Nwoko. Some claimed the businessman was set to marry a new wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media, read them below:

thee_bunmi said:

"Did she really think she was going to be the LAST? A polygamous man? Who lie give you baby girl?"

edahvictoria reacted:

"E reach Regina turn she nor want make papa ned marry another wife."

mary_ozioma_ozzy said:

"Chika no want marriage na baby mama nice one."

whealthkreationsofficial wrote:

"Laila posted a laughing pictures laughing at the whole scenario."

jennie_emeruom wrote:

"Polygamy is never sweet no matter the picture they paint."

chinenyeakusoba commented:

"Why will chika not accepting marriage then after Regina entered she ended up as a side chick."

pita_kwa reacted:

"Chika ike and pa ned has been together wey before Regina Daniela entered the picture shey Naso polygamy sweet them?i can never even advice my enemy to enter a polygamous home."

angie_marcus11 reacted:

"Regina as you buy the goat na so they sell the goat ..go and rest is another person's turn."

Regina Daniels' love for Ned over her dad

In other news via Legit.ng, the actress stated that she would rather give a kidney to Ned Nwoko than to her biological father.

This was after Regina Daniels was confronted with a tough question about organ donation during a conversation on a movie set.

According to the mother of two, if her father and the father of her children were in a hospital at the same time due to kidney complications, she would instead save her husband for the benefit of her sons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng