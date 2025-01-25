Yul Edochie has shared his plan to revisit his online church which he has abandoned for a very long time

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that he was still a minster of God and even has more power now

Edochie also said that he went to learn from his root as instructed by the Almighty God and was ready to share the truth

Controversial actor, Yul Edochie, has announced the return of his online church after taking a long break from holding service.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had set up an online church. He added that he was called of God and ready to deliver God's word to his congregation.

Yul Edochie speaks about power. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a new development, he said people have been asking him if he was still a pastor, and he said yes, he was still into ministerial work.

According to him, he now has more power because he has gone back to his root to learn. He disclosed that he now has a better understanding of who he is and where he was coming from.

Yul Edochie gives more details about church

Also in the post, the movie star, who recently spoke about marriage, added that he also has an understanding of where he should be heading to as instructed by the almighty God.

Yul Edochie mentioned that in 2024, God opened his eyes and revealed the truth to him. Stating further, he noted that the truth he now knows has been hidden for many decades.

Not done, Edochie said that people have been brainwashed for too long, and it was time for them to know the truth. He encouraged his fans to join his service on Sunday.

See the post here:

What fans said about Yul Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@tina.charles1:

"Yul rest na Jesus ha you are beginning to sand like you are depressed ha."

@lifeisyoursforever:

"Hey Yul, kindly tell Judy for me that the large shoulders she got from lifting weight thinking she was going to wage war against queen may....how far??we want to tell her she won the war before it even started the moment u took our son from us !! Thx in advance you two angels of doom."

@classic_ul:

"Chai, it can never be well with any home breaker and jezebel."

@food_by_kadi:

"Who do you like this? I pray for divine deliverance upon your life in Jesus name. Amen."

@godwin_ranking001:

"Speak for yourself, as you are visiting native doctor , do it without influencing people's faith. You have started doing sacrifices not going back to your root. You are trying so hard to confuse those you can. Nobody revealed anything to you God is not author of confusion."

@john_jull:

"You want to cash out on TikTok too. Hungry man."

@stankovichrowan:

"Is Pete Edochie the real father of this boy?"

@jennysecret_glow:

"Even him supporters dey laugh."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

