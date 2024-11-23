Zubby Michael has shared a fun video of him with his female colleague Angela Okorie months after their feud

The Nollywood actor, who also tagged Angela Okorie's new song in the video, gushed about her as he called her his baby

Zubby Michael's new video with Angela Okorie comes months after she dragged him over the late Junior Pope

Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Angela Okorie are now on good terms months after their social media exchange.

Recall that Angela dragged Zubby following the death of the actor's friend, Junior Pope.

Zubby Michael calls Angela Okorie is baby.

Okorie, who noted that Zubby was Pope’s best man during his wedding, alleged that the actor harboured envy and was never a genuine friend to the deceased.

She also reiterated her warning to him, stating her intention to disgrace him.

However, their unexpected link-up in a fun video shared by Zubby showed that all is now well between the duo.

Zubby also tagged Angela's new song, Legit, to the video as he called her his baby.

Captioning the video, Zubby wrote:

"It’s love season chilling with my baby @realangelaokorie #ZM #A1 #doings #Nawedeyhere #blessup Na this song cause the problem."

Watch video of Zubby Michael with Angela Okorie below:

Reactions to Zubby Michael's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

cletus_annie_oge:

"Wahala for who no sabi mind their business."

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Next time no Mind your business you hear see Both of them now peace is too beautiful Biko."

martinyclothier_60:

"U see that’s why it’s very good to always mind ur business them don us us settle."

houseof_bk:

"Abi I no see well? This life no carry people matter for your head….."

theonlyessy:

"So una too use dey catch cruise . Thank God say I no talk bad about una. This is pure example of husband and wife beef when them settle them go analyze all the advice."

Angela Okorie tackles Zubby Michael

Legit.ng also reported that the actress shook the net with allegations against Zubby Michael.

Angela unleashed a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues. She started by naming names, and Zubby was first on the list.

The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

