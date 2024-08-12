A NolIywood in the Yoruba movie genre, Okoya Samuel Adewale has been declared missing by his colleagues in the film industry

Okoya Samuel Adewale, a popular Nollywood actor, has been declared missing by his colleagues in the movie industry.

According to a post by Emiralty Africa, the actor was declared missing a few days ago and a number has been posted to reach out to. Fans were also advised to reach out to the police if they know anything about his location.

Nollywood actor declared missing. Photo credit@okoyasmaueladewale

Source: Instagram

According to information pieced together by Legit.ng, Samuel went missing since last week and friends, including Zainab Bakare, Wunmi Ajiboye have been calling people to know his where about.

Baby mama says she can't reach him

People close to the actor also reached out to his girlfriend and his baby mama, who all denied having contacted him in recent times.

Legit.ng gathered that Samuel relocated to Ibadan, Oyo state last month from Abeokuta where he was residing before.

Mr Sanusi, the former boss of the actor, who he learnt from, has also been receiving calls from people asking about his where about.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the sad news

Netizens have reacted to the sad news about SamueI's where about. Here are some of the comments below:

@femi_odion:

"Lord have mercy."

@iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"OMG!"

@ewa_seun:

"Ahhhh Jesus Christ."

@ifedayorufai_anikeomoagba:

"Ha missing ke."

@gbemi_pepper:

"God protection over him."

@mumcienicole:

"He shall return hale nd healthy."

@iamadeniyitayo:

"Missing keh a grown adult."

@atinukeeyinjuola:

"Jesus."

@tiwabeautyplace0:

"May God bring him back oo."

@eliotjosh:

"He's safe and sound please l, just spoke with him."

@omo_akin533:

"May Almighty Allah bring him back home safely inshallah."

Source: Legit.ng