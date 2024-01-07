Uche Ogbodo has stated reasons why she cannot go again Yul Edochie and Judy Austin while still being friends with May

A fan had challenged her for making comments on Judy Austin's post and still being friends with May Edochie

The actress said that the three of them are her friends, so she cannot go against one and support the other

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has given reasons she cannot quarrel with Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, because of her friend May Edochie.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor announced that he had taken a second wife and welcomed a son with her.

Ogbodo is an ally of May. Many, therefore, expected her to dissociate herself from Yul because of his actions.

But responding after a fan called her out for being friends with Yul, who alllegedly betrayed May, Ogbodo said all three in the middle of the drama are her friends.

Uche Ogbodo says Yul didn't condemn her when she made mistake

In the recording, the film star, who welcomed a boy last year, said she also made a costly mistake a few years ago.

She added that she was impregnated by a man and it almost ruined her life but Yul never once condemned her.

Ogbodo also said made his own mistake and he can sort himself out.

Uche Ogbodo says she loves May Edochie

The actress, who was annoyed by the fan's comment, stated that she loves May and cannot go against her.

Ogbodo also said that she has never gone to anyone's page to make a terrible comment there.

Fans react to the post made by Ogbodo

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below:

"Chai, this is what happens when you know 2 or 3 people before an issue kicks off, they have done nothing to you, and is difficult to take a stand, the. Also you can’t judge , they are adults and are old enough to to take decisions, Until you are called upon you don't have input, that is called boundaries! Is different from some one that knows one party personally or us that knows none, we do the judging and comment as we like, perhaps on this app, the commentators are always perfect and does it right."

"Correct lady abeg don't mind loafers."

"Abeg she still day act film or nah to set camera day talk matter way no concern her she day do now . Asabawood Actress don even better pass this old Cargo. Madam rest."

"This woman is beginning to do too much this days oh.. why are you shouting on us na."

"Camera, Light, roll n rant."

"MTN no pour me spit abeg."

"Who she dey shout give sef ."

"Madam go rest no peace for you and Judy."

"U go explain tire."

"Who ask u now with this ur roasted lips?"

