Daniel Regha has faulted Funke Akindele's success after her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah grossed 1bn

He said he hoped that the actress paid the people who worked on the movie well because of the success of the film

The critic also noted that the actress wouldn't have made such a great success if she were the governor of Lagos state

Controversial critic Daniel Regha has slammed Nollywood actress Funke Akindele after her movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grossed N1 billion in the cinema.

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of two was the first to smash the box office record and raked in N1 billion from her latest flick.

Taking to Twitter, Regha noted that it was a good thing if indeed the movie made so much. He asked to know if the cast and crew of the movie were well paid since the film made so much money for the actress.

Daniel Regha says Funke Akindele can't make a good governor

Comparing the success Funke Akindele made in her movie to her political career, Regha stated that the actress couldn't have had such huge success if she had been voted as the governor of Lagos state.

The social media critic has earlier taken a swipe at Akindele for visiting Paris during the bedbug infestation last year.

See his tweet here:

Fans react to the post made by Regha

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@Ishow_leck:

"You’re right on your last point, I think she should just focus on what she’s good at rather than trying to compel into what’s not. Buy then, I don’t know if the cast actually complains to you or something but then about their pay or something."

@_Copah_Jay:

"Elon musk paid you, you didn't even tell us how much but you here deciding how Funke spends her money."

@wizkidfc_:

"You forbid good things? O ni ku ré. Celebrate people's win for once."

@DarcAlbino:

"If they signed a contract and were paid, so because the movie did well, Funke should rip the contract and give them a new one??"

@realgodwinedet:

"That's exactly what I was thinking. I hope everyone who worked to make the movie a reality will be paid handsomely. This what really matters."

@LuxuryTatashey:

"She will surely pay them what they deserved. And for the governorship thing she was over doing it to even attempt it. Let her focus and leave."

@Jeffersonjnr38:

"I believe there has been an agreement on that. That being said, hope you have had something to eat today?"

@Nelsonmicheal9:

"You want her to tell you how much each cast collected? Till date we don't have idea of how much you collect from Elon musk revenue. Regha the hypocrite."

@tof_authentic:

"If it’s on percentage then they’ll eat well together but if it’s payment after work Omoh they’ll feel cheated on cos some casts are paid peanut."

@ojewonder:

"The actors went into negotiations before acting. No be everything you go put ur mouth."

