Mary Njoku has sternly warned her fans and people around her not to disturb her life again

She gave the caution after buying pain relief for almost N10,000, which was way too much for her

The actress noted that stress is now expensive and begged people to allow her to be so she wouldn't spent too much

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has lamented how expensive pain relief is now being sold in some parts of Lagos State.

The co-founder of ROK TV channel took to her Instagram page to give her fans and family a serious warning after she bought a pack of medicine for N8700.

The mother of three, who renewed her wedding vows in a flamboyant way last year, noted that stress is now too expensive, people should not bother her once it is 5 pm so she can rest.

This is not the first time the actress has lamented about how expensive things are in Nigeria. She once complained after paying over 50% increment at a toll gate.

Fans react to Mary Njoku's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Mary Njoku after buying pain relief. Here are some of the comments below.

@dammytee_natural:

"Still my best plug when I find it hard to sleep."

@drolumidekenny:

"Same active agent with some medicine."

@maronyworld:

" I screamed."

@oziomanwughala:

"God epp us o!!! "

@jamiromeventures:

"I bought it here yesterday 500 emzor product."

@helen_paul608:

"It’s well."

@king_rooben_of_africa:

"What of a brand of antibiotics that's now N24,000naira from N3,000naira o."

@carl_kingsman:

"Naija oooo."

@rimas_dishes:

"Na wa o, alabuku to the rescue I can’t shout abeg."

@debbietheceo:

"We can no longer afford to be stressed. God has done it."

@biodunstephen:

"It's expensive to have headache now."

Mary Njoku says hardship is a universal thing

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Njoku had complained about how hard things are in Nigeria and abroad as she shared her experience with some of her fans.

According to her, ladies had to be careful during Christmas because of men who claimed to be returnees and would fake accents to deceive them.

She stated how she met a man she had turned down many years ago. According to her, the man boasted that he had a big law firm abroad, but when she met him in London, he was working at a barber's shop.

