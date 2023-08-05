Nollywood star Ini Edo is on vacation and has stunned many with a cute picture of her and her daughter, Light

The proud mother of one couldn't help but gush about her daughter as she said every second with her daughter was love like she had never known

Top female celebrities like Nancy Isime, Mercy Aigbe and May Edochie couldn't help but gush about the special bond between mother and daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood A-list actress Ini Edo has left netizens, including many of her colleagues, gushing after she shared an adorable picture of her and her daughter, Light, on vacation.

Ini, who couldn't keep the special moment to herself, was seen in the cute photo rocking matching outfits with her baby girl.

Ini Edo and Light are on vacation, and their photo had May Edochie and others gushing.. Credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

The proud mother also gushed about her daughter, saying that every second with her is love like she had never known.

“Every second with you is Love like I have never known," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the adorable picture Ini Edo shared below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Ini Edo and her daughter's cute picture

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the pictures, including those from actress Nancy Isime and May Edochie, who replied with emojis.

See some other comments below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Momma and her Mini-Me."

preshchamberlain:

"Brown sugar and her mini dope angel. ❤️❤️❤️."

realchiomaude:

"She is soooooo cute."

tumlaclaudineofficial:

"Beautiful mother and Beautiful daughter ❤."

officialjosephwil:

"So adorable."

nkiruka_okeke_:

"Light growing big."

_chantelion:

"It’s the rapid growth for me."

porschechinny:

"They grow so fast"

Tonto Dikeh calls out D'banj and Ini Edo, says they are stingy

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Tonto Dikeh left many talking as she boldly dragged her colleague Ini Edo and singer D’banj, who she called stingy folks.

In an Instagram post, which she has now deleted, Tonto asserted that D'banj is not supportive as she advised the singer's friends not to have high expectations from him.

According to the mother of one, D'banj and Ini Edo are extremely stingy individuals, as she advised people against seeking assistance from the duo.

Source: Legit.ng