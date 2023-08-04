Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got fans talking over her recent interaction with veteran star, Emeka Ike

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, Abraham was seeing going to surprise Emeka Ike in his hotel room

The heartwarming video impressed a number of netizens as they gushed over Toyin Abraham kneeling to greet the film star

Much loved Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has left fans praising her humility over her recent meeting with veteran actor, Emeka Ike.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video showing the moment she went to surprise Emeka Ike in his hotel room.

Toyin was seen smiling sheepishly as she held a bouquet of flowers while knocking on Emeka Ike’s door. After he opened the door, she rushed in excitedly and they both shared a hug.

Fans react to heartwarming video of Toyin Abraham kneeling down to greet Emeka Ike. Photos: @toyin_abraham.

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress later went down on her knees to properly greet Emeka Ike as an elder and she was also heard referring to him as ‘sir’. She then presented the flowers to him and he was no doubt impressed.

From Emeka Ike’s room, the Nollywood stars went to meet another actor, Muyiwa Ademola, in his own hotel room and their heartwarming meeting was also captured on video.

See the video below:

Netizens react to heartwarming video of Toyin Abraham with Emeka Ike and Muyiwa Ademola

superkemmybabe:

“Shey me too will not start kneeling for elders bayii? You're making this look soo effortlessly cool .”

theessentialdesign_:

“Wow, Like Emeka Ika Doesn’t Age At All?? Fine Wine!!!! ”

paramountkomedy:

“Emeka Ike no comot for same size.”

nkeaguson:

“Beautiful . If only we can do away with bitterness. Nigerians are beautiful people with beautiful hearts. Stop tribalism.”

therealsimi_coker:

“Aunty Toyin too get respect abeg. Makes me wanto change my bad characters .”

flora_divaa:

“One thing I've heard about you is that you are very humble and respectful, not like you are doing it for camera. Welldone ma'am.”

ju_dith8992:

“One thing I like about u is u bring in different actors from different countries and tribes to shoot ur movies, not minding how much u spend just to give the best.”

miss_feferity:

“Just tell me why you wouldn’t love my sweetheart @toyin_abraham …Gosh this babe got the purest of heart …May God keep raising you higher and higher …Amen ❤️”

