Actor Zubby Michael is working on a new movie project featuring small-sized actress Ebube Obi

Zubby shared a clip from the movie showing the moment he gave Ebube Obi a lift on a motorcycle

The video has since stirred hilarious reactions from many of the Nollywood stars' fans and followers

Popular Nollywood actor and producer Zubby Michael has stirred reactions with a funny video of him alongside his colleague Ebube Obi.

In the video, which is from a new movie, Zubby was seen lifting Ebube like a child as he placed her in front of a motorcycle while he sat behind her.

Zubby Michael shared a video from a new movie with Ebube Obi. Credit: @zubbymichael

A look at the video showed the Nollywood stars providing delivery service in the movie scene.

It started with them walking out of a building to where the delivery bike was parked.

Watch the video Zubby Michael shared on his Instagram page below:

The actor also shared photos of him and Ebube Obi on a bike. See the pictures below:

Fans laugh over a video of Zubby Michael and Ebube Obi on a bike

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that have since trailed the video; see them below:

prince_igb_comedy:

"Smile this one mad oh bam one there zubby Michael you too much."

nwa_oma82:

"make una clear road oh Ezeeeee and boss baby rolling through."

josmart587

"Lol.see as u jack her like 10 years old pikin. E no good o."

decency_oma:

"They fit stop for road , finish person food.

goddess_of_twerks:

"U are the man behind my smile believe me u are talented ❤️ God bless u more @zubbymichael."

annyrichy20:

"Problem dey give wahala trouble ."

realannjay:

"Which kind wahala be this now."

debbiesocials:

"Who combined them??????"

xpensivevicky:

"Zinny Watin b this now."

idrianj:

"Abeg is this new film Abeg I go like watch o."

glow_by_gold:

"Wetin you and oluebube Dey do?"

Zubby Michael imitates Michael Jackson, sings for Ebube Obi

Zubby Michael showed his fun side in a video that stirred hilarious reactions online.

In the video he shared on his official Instagram page, Zubby was seen with his colleague Obio Oluebebe also known as Ebube Obi, who sang and played the guitar while the actor did some dance steps, including the late Michael Jackson's legendary moonwalk.

In a caption, Zubby lamented the stress that comes with movie-making.

