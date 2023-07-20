Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is all excited as her second daughter Emerald clocks one-year-old on Thursday, July 20

The mother of two shared cute pictures of her daughters in a lovely gown as she gushed about them

Ruth Kadiri's post has left many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers gushing as many pen lovely messages to the actress' kids

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri as her second daughter Emerald is celebrating her one-year birthday today, July 20.

Ruth, like every proud mother, shared cute pictures of the birthday girl and her elder sister as they rock the same outfit.

The actress, in a statement, revealed her second daughter's birthday came at the right time while extending love to the celebrant on behalf of her and her husband.

She wrote:

"Happy ONE year birthday EMERALD!!! Chizaram! My queen the blessed one. The one with the golden smile! A soul so kind an soothing! You came at the right time and filled your spot. Daddy and I love you so much. May your days continue to be filled with love and fulfillment ,."

Check out the pictures below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday message to Ruth Kadiri's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday Princess❤️."

ronkeodusanya:

Happy birthday darling

zicsaloma:

"happy birthday Angel ❤️."

toosweetannangh':

"Happy Birthday Sugar. So Adorable ."

francessben:

"Happy birthday beautiful God bless ur new age ."

kachinnochiri:

"Happy birthday darling baby. May you grow in God’s light and under His wings. Amen!"

ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday Angel . You're such a cutie❤️."

Ruth Kadiri reveals she doesn't like to flaunt material possession

Unlike some of her colleagues in the movie industry who flaunt their new acquisitions, like cars or houses, on social media, actress Ruth Kadiri has learnt to keep her personal lives private.

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Ruth Kadiri, while reacting to a viral picture of a house alleged to be hers, said she doesn't post her material things online.

The actress further dismissed the report while stressing that the Facebook page the picture was shared on doesn't belong to her.

Source: Legit.ng