Actress Uche Ogbodo, who has been flaunting her pregnancy on social media, has shared an old baby scan

The actress, in a reaction to the old scan, said she was imagining she was carrying twin babies in her womb

Uche's post has since stirred reactions from many of her fans and well-wishers, as they prayed for her imagination to become reality

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has stirred reactions online with a post she shared.

Uche, who has repeatedly flaunted her pregnancy on social media, shared a baby scan dating back to 2014.

Uche Ogbodo imagines giving birth to twins. Credit; @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The actress also revealed she imagined she had twin babies in her womb while declaring that there was nothing impossible for God to do.

Ogbodo wrote in her caption:

"Mama Ejima , What God Can not Do ………….. somebody complete the Caption. Fiiii Fiiii Imagination Wan Kii Me ."

See her Instagram post below:

Netizens react as Uche Ogbodo shares baby scan photo online

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on May 17, is expecting her third child. Reacting to her post, netizens prayed that she would get her heart desires.

See some of the reactions below:

ronketiamiyu:

"So shall it be my friend ."

miriam.jacob:

"Did u guys read the caption at all?anyways let it be to u according to your imagination my dear❤️.

achugwotwins:

"God! Welcome to our league ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. You will pay registration fee to me. I am President of twins."

kokolet_naturals:

" na Ejimma you go born no dey whine us ."

cindyceecee8:

"Mama ejima i love this ."

moraryhor111:

"Am also mama ejima can’t wait to have my babies this month even though am scared of the situation but still happy."

officallynkechi:

"Indeed what God cannot do does not exist...fire altar ."

jenny_diamond11:

"Doesn’t exit but who do the scan na 2014 are we going front or back ."

cynthia_muna1:

"I tap ooo from my mouth to God's ear Amen congratulations ma."

Uche Ogbodo flaunts pregnancy

The expectant mum shared a video which showed her strutting confidently, dressed in a beige long-sleeve crop top and paired with a distressed black pair of denim pants left partly unbuttoned.

Ogbodo accessorised with some sunglasses and a Christian Dior tote bag. Her fiery ginger wig and her carriage exuded a high level of confidence.

Reacting, someone wrote

"Rihanna no do pass like this."

