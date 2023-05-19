Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle has taken to social media to call out grandparents over double standards

The moviemaker shared the preferential treatment his mum gives his daughter over him under similar circumstances

Ninalowo's statement has stirred different reactions as some netizens also share their experience

Popular actor Ninalowo Bolanle has left many talking after he gave his opinion on grandparents.

The actor, who called out grandparents, described them as wicked for giving preferential treatment to their grandchildren over their children.

Ninalowo shares how his mum always pets his daughter. Credit: @iamnino_b

The actor recounted how his mum would slap him if he broke a plate but would go on to pet his daughter if she did the same.

He wrote:

"Who else can relate!!! Abeg we shatta this entire table jor!! You broke a plate, na egbajuu My daughter breaks a plate, The plate takes the blame for being too heavy. Double standard ‍♂️ Make una dey fear God shaa!! Alhaja i am not refering to you ooo!! Hen hen ."

See his post below:

Netizens share relatable stories as Ninalowo call out grandparents

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

cake_vendors_connect:

"That's grand parents for you. They pet their grand kids alot ."

ifediora_joyce:

"Idan no dey take blames. If idan break plate na plate go take the blame ."

roseywills_:

"Mom will call anytime and ask "Are you home"?, please give the phone to my kids. Abeg greet me first! Me wey get phone no be human being??."

akinwaletemilade:

"Me beating my daughter my mum slap me from back saying otinomo yen ju ."

sophee.so.fine:

"They always have a soft spot for their grandkids ."

queenakins_j:

"Smile...don't be offended there's a different between GRANDMA and a MUMMY that "igbaju and Abara are just a corrective one that comes when she's young , the moment she get old nothing of such again ...kpele Omo mi loku......so let's all enjoy the stage ......MOTHERS ARE JUST THE BEST.."

