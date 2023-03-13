Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has shared a funny clip of him and his colleague Uju Okoli at a movie location

Frederick, who was seen gushing about his looks and how God made him, in another clip, was seen flirting with Uju, who responded

The funny video of the two moviemakers has left many of their fans talking, as many couldn’t help but laugh over it

Popular Nigerian actor Frederick Leonard, also known as ‘Filmlord’, left many of his fans and followers talking after sharing a video of him and a female colleague, Uju Okoli, at a movie location.

In a clip, Frederick was seen gushing about his handsome look, which caught Uju’s attention, who reacted.

Frederick Leonard gushes about his looks. Credit: @freddieleonard

Turning to Uju, the actor in another clip was seen flirting with her as he said the weather was best for ‘Netflix and Collect’.

Uju, in her response, was heard saying:

“From all angles, collect from the back, collect from the side.”

Towards the end of the video, Uju described Frederick as an evil man, which he partially agreed with.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Frederick Leonard wrote:

“Meanwhile… Today Weather get as E be.. Ask @officialujuokoli BADDO !”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Frederick Leonard’s video with Uju Okoli

See some of the comments below:

sushi_powers:

"@caicey_lush you don hear am? Netflix and collect."

mary_gold_fashion:

"Igbo men are the finest. You don’t agree go to court. Abeg the odogwus should romance my comment."

u.n.d.e.r.a.t.e.d:

"Our own Film Lord."

chichi_favored:

"Handsome man @freddieleonard. Looks with brains. If you were King Solomon, you could have all the women in the African continent ooh. Best wishes as you keep building#Climb and maintain."

romastaste_:

"See as person husband fine @peggyovire na something worth more than trophy you win abeg!."

queen_josie42:

" I Agree ohhh… You Are Wonderfully and Fearfully Made…."

