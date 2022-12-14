Yoruba actress Ronke Oshodi Oke, in a viral video, recounted her experience with a kidney problem and how she was delivered

The actress while testifying how prophet Sotitobire’s holy water healed her said she was about to start dialysis when she was delivered miraculously

Oshodi Oke was seen in the video rolling on the ground as she expressed her gratitude to God, with many congratulating her

A video of popular Yoruba veteran actress Ronke Oshodi Oke confirming she had a kidney problem has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the actress was seen testifying in a Lagos branch of Prophet Sotitobire church as she narrated how the holy water he gave her healed her of her kidney problem when she was about to start dialysis.

The actress who spoke mostly in the Yoruba language said:

“The prophet came to my house with the water, I told him I will come for it but he said God told him to bring it himself."

Towards the end of the clip, Oshodi Oke was seen rolling on the ground in appreciation to God’s healing.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Ronke Oshodi Oke’s testimony

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

francasown:

"That explains her weight loss. May God heal her permanently."

desolaafod:

"OLUWASEUN ."

damnath_collections:

"Your healings shall be permanent In Jesus name."

zainab_ayilara:

"God is great."

ponmo_ijebuamerica:

"Sha don’t go there alone and let people know where you are going .Ani Se oriburuku ooooooo."

samantha_idunu:

"No be this man them talk use pikin? Abi na my eye? They done release him?"

wooms01:

"Thank you lord."

xteelee7:

"Permanent healing ijn."

honeydrop4me:

"Glory be to God almighty ."

jollyjentertainers:

"May her healing be permanent by His grace."

Ronke Oshodi Oke's rapid weight loss worries fans

Legit.ng reported that Ronke Oshodi Oke had a lot of fans on social media buzzing after she shared new photos.

The movie star who had always been known for her buxom figure, worried fans after she looked quite lean in new photos posted on her page.

The actress had attended the burial of her colleague, Wunmi Toriola’s father and she shared photos showing off her outfit. Rather than focus on the drip, her fans noticed her slim figure instead.

