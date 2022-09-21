The AMAA award organizers have released their official nomination list for the movie festival set to hold in October 2022

Top Nollywood stars like Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Deyemi Okanlawon, among others, bagged massive nominations for different categories

Legit.ng has compiled a complete list of the nominees, with Netflix original 'Man Of God' snagging 4 big categories

The much-anticipated nomination list of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has been released to the delight of many lovers of the movie industry and its stakeholders.

During its public announcement of the nominees' list for its 18th edition, the award show shared that 362 films were submitted, but the list was screened down to 100.

Nigerian actors bag massive nominations for the AMAA 2022 award. Photo credit: @josh2funny,@osasighodaro,@akahnnani/@nseikpeetim

The award show will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 30, 2022. The event celebrates and recognizes the African visual and storytelling creative industry.

Some top Nigerian thespians among their African peers made the list; Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, and Dorcas Shola-Fapson all got nominations in several categories.

The nomination list equally recognized the crafts of other African countries, with Tanzania, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa dominating the list snagging nominations in important categories

See the list of nominees below:

1. Efere Ozako award for the best short film

2. Best Animation:

3. Best Documentary:

4. Best film in an African language:

5. Best film by an African-born director living Abroad:

6. Best diaspora short film:

7. Best Diaspora documentary:

8. Best diaspora narrative feature:

9. Best achievement in production design:

10. Best achievement in costume design:

11. Best achievement in make-up:

12. Best achievement in soundtrack:

13. Best achievement in visual effect:

14. Best achievement in sound:

15. Best achievement in cinematography:

16. Award for achievement in editing:

17. Award for achievement in screenplay:

18. Award for best young/promising actor:

19. Best actor in a supporting role:

20. Best actress in a supporting role:

21. Best actor in a leading role:

22. Best actress in a leading role:

23. Award for best director:

24. Award for best film:

25. National film and video censors board (NFVB) award for best Nigerian film:

26. Best first feature film by a director:

AMAA 2022: Award organizers extend movie entry submission to June

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls recently reporting when the 2022 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) race officially opened as the academy called on African filmmakers to submit their films.

After calls for entries in early January 2022, the AMAA has extended its submission period until June 15, 2022.

In a recent statement released by the award, organizers called on filmmakers to submit their genres of films to vie for the nomination in almost 30 film award categories.

