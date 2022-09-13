Nollywood actress Temitayo Adeniyi has now been dragged into a husband-snatching mess just a few days after she secretly got married

According to reports, her husband is an already married man who abandoned his wife and three children in Ibadan

It was gathered that the man’s original wife took a loan for him to travel abroad many years ago when he didn’t have any money

Newly wedded Nigerian actress, Temitayo Adeniyi, has been accused of snatching someone’s husband just a few days after she got married.

The movie star and her beau tied the knot in a secret wedding that recently took place in Lagos before the infidelity claims started to make the rounds.

According to reports, Temitayo got married to an already married man who has a wife and three children in Ibadan.

Actress Temitayo Adeniyi accused to wedding already married man with three kids. Photos: @famstarz, @tosinsilverdam

It was gathered that the groom, who is based in the US, abandoned his family and got married to the light-skinned actress at a low key event.

Social media blogger, Tosin Silverdam, claimed that it was the man’s original wife who even took a loan for him to be able to travel to the US when he was still struggling.

It was also noted that the man even bought a house for the actress Magodo, a choice area in Lagos state.

Photos of the married man with his wife and their three children also made the rounds on social media. See below:

Nigerians react as actress Temitayo Adeniyi weds already married man

The news of the Yoruba actress allegedly stealing another woman’s husband caused a buzz as people shared their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

aphyygiftt:

"Good morning o,but remember to fear men."

chezranti:

"You see why you must not struggle with anyone…"

roxie_rt410:

"So what happens to the wife and children he left behind?"

anita.young.10420:

"No struggle with any man e get why"

saravive_official:

"I don’t blame those woman that tie their men down inside Ogogoro bottle "

alexdiva1:

"Money done come he wan change soup na so Una Dey do"

optimalcrown_:

"What is the difference between her and Mercy"

iam.adedamolaashaolu:

"You go Dey trust man.."

ozyoma:

"Na secret wedding Dey reign now o "

Hmm.

