Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has joined the many Nigerian celebrities in reacting to the situation in the country

The actor in a video spoke on how N10K is now like N100 as he asked why no one was saying anything about it

Ekubo while responding to a fan, revealed what he would do if he managed to travel out of the country again as he lamented about the high cost of travelling ticket

Popular actor Alexx Ekubo in a recent statement, has reacted to the country's current economic situation.

In a video he shared via his Instagram page, the actor spoke about how the country’s currency no longer has value, and no one was talking about it.

I think i’m the only one going through a lot in this country: Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @alexxekubo

Sharing the video, the actor wrote:

“I think i’m the only one going through a lot in this country. Nobody is speaking up. For the very last time, before I finally go astray, WHERE UNA DEY SEE MONEY ”

Responding to a fan who said he would soon travel out, the actor used the opportunity to speak about the high price of tickets in the country as he said he wouldn’t return to the country until 2028 if he manages to leave again,

In his words:

“have u seen the price of ticket to anywhere outside Nigeria, Aswear if I touch Obodo Oyibo again, na till end of 2028, before una see me, I must utilize the trip, I go marry born children, enroll them for school before I come back. .”

See the post below:

Fans react as Alexx Ekubo speaks aboutin the situation of the country

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

charlesuwagbai:

"The matter na wa! @alexxekubo where you see the N10kpa whey you hold so?."

bimbz_glam:

"You just buy house abeg, no come dey whine us.."

esosa_vickie:

"Even to go astray don cost sef."

