Popular actress Iyabo Ojo caused a stir on social media after she revealed that as a Nollywood star she has never seen any of her male counterparts stay faithful to their partners

Iyabo made the revelation after Yul Edochie announced to the surprise of many that he has a second wife and a son

Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter for their opinion about Iyabo Ojo's statement and only a few peope do not agree with her

Popular actor Yul Edochie's shocking revelation of a second wife and fifth child has stirred reactions on social media.

Different opinions and takes took over every social media platform, and actress Iyabo Ojo fueled the situation by calling out her male colleagues.

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions by exposing her colleagues Photo credit: @yuledochie/@iyaboojofespris

The mum of two revealed that in all her years of working in the movie industry, she has never seen any of her male colleagues stay faithful to their partners.

In light of the new disclosure, Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter for their opinion about Iyabo Ojo's revelation.

Nigerians drop their opinions

At the time of this report, 49.5% agree that Nigerian actors are unfaithful, while 19.4% disagreed vehemently.

The people in doubt totaled 26.9% while others who had completely different opinions were a mere 4.3%.

Yul Edochie and second wife take their son to church for dedication

Popular actor Yul Edochie did not allow the reactions and backlash on social media stop him from performing his duties for his son from his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a post which went viral on social media, the actor and his colleague/new madam took their son, Dike to church for dedication.

In the photo, Yul held his cute son with a huge smile on his face as Judy and another woman posed with him.

Nigerians did not waste time in the comment section as they bashed both Yul and Judy for betraying the actor's first wife May.

Many also pointed out that Judy looked unhappy in the photo as opposed to expressing joy at her son's dedication.

