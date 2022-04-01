Death is inevitable but people tend to mourn greatly when they lose their loved ones most especially if it is untimely death

The death becomes even more painful if it concerns a popular individual or celebrity, the year 2022 has witnessed some high profiled deaths

Legit.ng takes a look at 5 Nigerian popular entertainers who have lost their lives in the course of the year

Death news are always painful to bear most especially when it involves popular and talented individual, we pray to God to give the bereaved families fortitudes to bear their loses and wished the departed ones eternal rests.

Nigerian celebrities who died in 2022. Credit: @dejomania @thewillsociety @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian entertainers who have lost their lives in the first quarter of the year 2022, and prayed to God that we will never get to mourn anyone in the industry.

1. Chinedu Nwadike

The news of gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike thrown Nigerians into mourning as the talented singer battled with chronic sicknesses before he finally gave in.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chinedu battled with kidney disease and won before he was diagnosed blood cancer that eventually took his life at an Abuja hospital in late March.

Nigerians mourned the death the 38-year-old musician.

2. Dayo Kujore

Ayinke the daughter of legendary Juju musician Dayo Kujore announced the death her father and Nigerians were turned into mourning.

The 68-year-old died at a government hospital in Lagos a few weeks after marrying his US lover.

Nigerians sent their condolences to Ayinke and the Kujore's family.

3. Lari Williams

Nigerians mourned the death of 81-year-old actor and poet, Larry Williams who died in his home in Cross Rivers state in Februrary.

The thespian succumbed to death after battling with a brief illness.

The Actors' Guild of Nigeria (AGN) released a statement about its pioneer chairman.

4. Oluweri

Nollywood industry mourn as actress Shade Akintaylor known for her role as Oluweri Magbo Ojo was confirmed dead in the UK.

Members of her family announced the tragic news as they mourn the 59-year-old veteran actress.

Nigerians relived their childhood memories of her as 'queen of fishes.'

5. Dejo Tunfulu

Social media users were thrown into serious mourning after the announcement of the sudden death of Nollywood comedian, Dejo Tunfulu.

On of Dejo's colleagues, Kunle Afod made the announcement by sharing his photo pn social media to express shoch about his death on April 1.

Nigerians couldn't believe because it fell on April first as many believed it was too expensive a joke to be used as April fool.

Baba Suwe is dead

Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nollywood actress, Modupe Johnson otherwise known as Fali Werepe shared bad news on her social media page.

The veteran actress tearfully revealed that one of the old Yoruba actors. Baba Suwe kicked the bucket.

Loyal fans on the late actor took to social media to recall memories of him while as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng