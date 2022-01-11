Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has once again taken to social media to beg Nigerians to help one of her senior colleagues

Daramola shared photos of the man identified as Atolagbe on the hospital bed and disclosed that he already had a successful surgery

Nigerians have flooded the actress' comment section talking about how her other colleagues only spend money on parties and show off

Popular Nollyood star, Foluke Daramola has sparked reactions on social media after she shared photos of one of her senior colleagues, Atolage in need of financial help.

The actress noted that the photos were before the actor's successful surgery but he has been unable to go home because of the bills.

She also appreciated two of her colleagues who have come through for the man while calling on the public to help with the bills so that Atolagbe can go home.

The actress wrote on her Instagram page:

"Hello people. Oro mi o ni Kuku su yin but pls nothing is too small as a show of love and support for another veteran actor. This is Atolagbe before the operation but now he has undergone the operation nd thank God it was successfully. The problem now is the hospital bill pending is less than 1million. Individuals within the industry nd the leadership has helped tremendously. Special thanx to my president @mrlatin1510, @realainagold and TAMPAN as an association."

Nigerians react

sleekie9.0:

"Honestly this is sickening if your colleagues can’t do this for him. I know no one owes the other anything but those stack of cash they throw at parties can be committed into things like this. It’s even more rewarding. Kudos to you and all others putting in the work."

chinkotyger:

"Omohhh I pity all these old Nollywood stars, they did a lot to stardom, shoot film for months, producing and featuring in alot of films. They did so much buh money wasn't in the industry then, they got so little for their hardwork."

lizzypeejay:

"This not asoebi or birthday party, they won't help."

Foluke Daramola seeks financial support for Iyabo Oko

Earlier, the Nollywood actress made a public cry for help for one of her sick colleagues, Iyabo Oko who she revealed has been sick for about 5 years.

Foluke made the announcement via her verified Instagram page, disclosing that the children of the sick actress, family members and PARA foundation have done everything to restore her health.

They even flew her abroad to get better medical attention but now they need financial assistance to help carry on.

