The drama between Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover, Kpokpogri gets uglier by the day with new developmemts

It has been reported that the movie star who promised to deal with the politician has effected his arrest

Different reactions have followed the update, as most people urge Tonto to be careful with teaching her ex-lover a lesson

Just hours after a video of Tonto Dikeh making fun of her ex-lover, Kpokpogri and dancer, Jane Mena hit the internet, a new development has surfaced.

In a video which has made rounds on social media, the mum of one has allegedly effected the arrest of her ex-boyfriend.

According to reports, Tonto is using her influence and relationship with the DIG who ordered the arrest and detention to teach Kpokpogri a lesson.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Different reactions greeted Tonto's alleged action, read some of the comments sighted below:

amaobiokani:

"This girl should just be careful, because when these guys start thier own, make una no pity her oh."

blaq_beeuutee:

"She arrested him for asking for the car he bought or what? And this is the lady who claims to be happy and very at peace regardless of all that is happening."

queenmother.1:

"Good for him, lmao."

isaacsparklescfr:

"When woman wan deal with you ehhhh, even devil go carry chair sidon dey learn one or two things."

officialamy_white:

"Kpokpo has messed with the wrong person this time around."

hydrachukwu:

"I heard Kpokpo is a dangerous man. Tonto please be very careful."

I'm not adding this year to my age

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, updated members of the online community about her life after being involved in series of controversial issues.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one noted that she would not be adding the year 2021 to her age.

The actress held a star-studded 36th birthday party in June 2021 that had top politicians including Rochas Okorocha in attendance.

According to Tonto, she would not be adding this year to her age because she did not make use of it.

