Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has been accused by her nanny identified as Motunrayo Azeez of abuse and assault

According to reports, Toriola saw Azeez through a CCTV monitor giving her son drugs without her permission

Azeez maintains that she gave the actress' son the drugs in good interest and Toriola in her reply noted that her son has slept for days before

Actress Wumi Toriola's nanny, Motunrayo Azeez, has described how she was beaten and cursed over the fact that she took care of the actress' son.

As reported by Punch, Azeez fed the boy after school hours and took him outside to play. When she noticed that he was running a temperature, she gave him some drugs.

Wumi Toriola tells her side of the story Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Nanny's version

The actress who was monitoring the house on her phone saw the moment and became angry seeing as Azeez did not seek permission.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Azeez noted that she apologised but Toriola further accused her of deliberately drugging her son so that he could sleep.

The events that followed after was not pleasant for the nanny as the actress beat her up at different times within and outside the estate, locked her in a room and her husband also called in a soldier who horsewhipped her and used an electric shocker on her.

The actress reportedly took her to a station and on their way back home in the middle of the road, threw her things on the road and started beating her again. The people who witnessed the scene advised her to go to a station to report.

Wumi Toriola tells her version

According to reports, the actress denied beating the nanny and noted that her son had slept for days before and her suspicion was raised when she saw Azeez giving him drugs.

She alleged that neighbours have reported that the nanny used to beat the boy outside the house because of the camera inside.

The actress added that all her husband did was call the police to pick Azeez up to write a statement at the station and noted that she even begged on her behalf.

“I don’t want a case because her mother called me from Epe, begging me to let her go, which I did only for me to now get your message. Now, I’m going to open the case; I’m going to take the case to Panti (SCIID); I have all the evidence of what she did.”

Wumi Toriola shares conception story as son turns 2

The popular Nollywood actress shared a long epistle of how she struggled to conceive months after getting married.

Toriola said she wanted a rest after marriage before getting pregnant but the rest time got unexpectedly longer.

She then narrated the stress of visiting hospitals and having two failed Intrauterine inseminations (IUI) and almost going for an In vitro fertilization (IVF) before the miracle pregnancy came.

Source: Legit