Nollywood actor Stan Nze said he received a lot of negative comments when he married his 42-year-old wife

Speaking in an interview, the actor said he married a friend she is comfortable with and someone who gives him peace

According to Nze, the woman is down to earth even though she is temperamental; he said she's a hardworking woman

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has said he decided to marry 42-year-old Blessing Jessica Obasi because she gives him peace and she's the one God created for him.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Nze said many people asked him why he married someone that is ten years older than him.

Stan Nze said his wife is a hardworking woman. Photo credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

According to the 32-year-old actor, his wife is his friend and she's a hardworking woman with a good heart.

Having no issue with his wife

Nze said he wants to ensure that he and his wife do not have issue in the first year of their marriage.

In his words:

"I've made up my mind that the first one year I want to have a record that I didn't fight with my wife."

@oseoflagos wrote:

"The joy on his face as he’s talking about his wife."

@mavisberi commented:

"God bless you two, I like how u talk bout her."

@kateforkathy wrote:

"Congratulations to them both.Hes a wonderful person.at the end of the day we should all do what makes us happy.no one has thr right to judge anyone's choices coz you can never be in their shoes.i wish them well."

@nikkyshineshine said:

"I am so happy for you guys, your wife is beautiful and she looks like a very nice lady and of course she is funny well well."

@shine___shine_ commented:

"I wish them well, but I no wish to marry at 42 years ,I can't afford to be going for my children PTA meeting at old age, may God help us all."

@crazy_gwennyta wrote:

"I love how he appreciates his wife. May this happiness last forever."

Stan Nze and Blessing gets married

Legit.ng previously reported that it was a glorious marriage celebration between Actor Stan Nze and Actress Blessing on Saturday, September 11.

Apart from it being one of the main events to talk about, it was a colourful one as friends and family were available to rejoice with the latest couple.

A video shared on Instagram by Linda Ikeji showed how the couple gave a masterly entrance into the wedding reception venue.

